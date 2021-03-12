LAKE CHARLES — Arcadia took care of the ball and used a big run down the stretch to beat Which Castle 51-38 in the Class 1A state championship game Friday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.
Arcadia closed the game with a 15-2 run after White Castle tied the game at 36-36 with 5:22 left.
The Bulldogs scored just two points the rest of the way, and Arcadia made its free throws down the stretch to claim its second boys basketball state championship. The other, in 2016, followed a similar script, with the Hornets knocking off the top seed in the semifinals and beating a Baton Rouge area team in the state final. Southern Lab was the runner-up in 2016.
Hornets coach Marcus Jackson was aware that history repeated itself.
“I knew that we were doing the same thing as 2016, but I didn’t want to jinx it,” he said. “That year, many of our fans could not come because of the floods. This time, there was COVID. It is all overwhelming. Hats off to the kids. They knew what they wanted, and we were able to finish it the right way.”
The Hornets finished the game the right way. After White Castle tie the score at 36 on a pair of free throws by Kevin Martin, Arcadia took control by scoring six straight points, four on free throws by Khyrese Taylor, to take the lead for good. Arcadia went 14 of 16 from the free-throw line in the final quarter.
White Castle coach Dawan Carter said Arcadia didn’t give his team any scoring opportunities off their defense.
“We didn’t get them to turn over the ball the way that we normally do,” Carter said. “We strive off that, getting fast breaks. They were making all their free throws and didn’t turn over the ball, that was key.”
Taylor was named the game's Outstanding Player after scoring 15 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out five assists and making three steals.
Jackson said defense was his team’s calling card all season.
“They believe in defense first,” he said. “Offense wins games, defense wins championships. No one scored more than 40 points on us in the playoffs. That is amazing. For the kids to put up that kind of effort for 32 minutes is amazing.”
Martin led White Castle with 12 points. Jervonte Greene added nine. White Castle shot 32 percent from the floor .
“That’s what they strive on, tough man-to-man defense,” Carter said. “They played good, tough defense in the half court.”
Carter, in his first year as head coach, said the team provided needed support through tough times.
“It was tough, I was hired during COVID time and we had tough losses, both on my and my wife's side in November, going into basketball season,” he said. “That was tough, my mind wasn’t really all there. The kids really kept me going. I love them, and I got great support from the community from the time I was hired. That made it much easier, the support I felt.”