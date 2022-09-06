This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class 5A

School Rec Pts Prv.

1. Zachary (11) 1-0 132 1

2. Karr 1-0 114 3

3. Destrehan 1-0 101 6

4. Catholic-Baton Rouge 0-1 94 2

5. Brother Martin 1-0 82 7

6. Acadiana 0-1 65 4

(tie) Ruston 0-1 65 5

8. Captain Shreve 1-0 48 8

9. West Monroe 1-0 44 10

10. Jesuit 1-0 42 9

Others receiving votes: Byrd 29, Carencro 17, John Curtis 15, Parkway 5, St. Augustine 4, Rummel 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv.

1. Westgate (6) 1-0 125 1

2. Warren Easton (3) 1-0 123 2

3. Lafayette Christian (2) 1-0 109 4

4. Neville 1-0 104 3

5. St. Thomas More 1-0 88 6

6. Lutcher 1-0 72 7

7. Huntington 1-0 53 8

8. Northwood-Shreveport 0-1 45 5

9. Leesville 1-0 33 10

10. Cecilia 1-0 32 NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 24, Belle Chasse 12, Vandebilt Catholic 11, North DeSoto 8, Evangel Christian 8, West Feliciana 5, Teurlings Catholic 2.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv.

1. University (10) 1-0 131 2

2. Union Parish 1-0 114 3

3. Sterlington (1) 0-1 110 1

4. E.D. White 1-0 106 4

5. Madison Prep 0-1 71 5

6. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 66 8

7. Abbeville 1-0 64 9

8. St. Martinville 0-1 55 6

9. Church Point 1-0 54 10

10. Amite 0-1 37 7

Others receiving votes: Iowa 25, St. James 15, Westlake 7, John F. Kennedy 1, North Webster 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv.

1. Many (10) 1-0 131 1

2. St. Charles Catholic (1) 1-0 120 2

3. Newman 1-0 108 3

4. Notre Dame 1-0 98 4

5. Oak Grove 1-0 84 5

6. Avoyelles 1-0 70 7

7. Calvary Baptist 1-0 66 8

8. Mangham 1-0 47 9

9. North Caddo 1-0 44 10

10. Dunham 0-1 39 6

Others receiving votes: Rosepine 16, Loreauville 13, General Trass 13, Franklin 2, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 5, Welsh 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv.

1. Ouachita Christian (7) 1-0 128 2

2. Southern Lab (3) 1-0 121 3

3. Homer (1) 0-1 114 1

4. Kentwood 1-0 87 5

5. Logansport 0-1 73 4

6. St. Frederick 1-0 68 7

7. Vermilion Catholic 1-0 66 8

8. Haynesville 1-0 61 9

9. Riverside Academy 1-0 57 10

10. Ascension Catholic 1-0 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 25, Glenbrook Academy 13, Basile 5, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 4, Cedar Creek 2, St. Martin’s 2, Central Catholic-Morgan City 1, Oberlin 1, West St. John 1.

