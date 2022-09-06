This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prv.
1. Zachary (11) 1-0 132 1
2. Karr 1-0 114 3
3. Destrehan 1-0 101 6
4. Catholic-Baton Rouge 0-1 94 2
5. Brother Martin 1-0 82 7
6. Acadiana 0-1 65 4
(tie) Ruston 0-1 65 5
8. Captain Shreve 1-0 48 8
9. West Monroe 1-0 44 10
10. Jesuit 1-0 42 9
Others receiving votes: Byrd 29, Carencro 17, John Curtis 15, Parkway 5, St. Augustine 4, Rummel 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv.
1. Westgate (6) 1-0 125 1
2. Warren Easton (3) 1-0 123 2
3. Lafayette Christian (2) 1-0 109 4
4. Neville 1-0 104 3
5. St. Thomas More 1-0 88 6
6. Lutcher 1-0 72 7
7. Huntington 1-0 53 8
8. Northwood-Shreveport 0-1 45 5
9. Leesville 1-0 33 10
10. Cecilia 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 24, Belle Chasse 12, Vandebilt Catholic 11, North DeSoto 8, Evangel Christian 8, West Feliciana 5, Teurlings Catholic 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv.
1. University (10) 1-0 131 2
2. Union Parish 1-0 114 3
3. Sterlington (1) 0-1 110 1
4. E.D. White 1-0 106 4
5. Madison Prep 0-1 71 5
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 66 8
7. Abbeville 1-0 64 9
8. St. Martinville 0-1 55 6
9. Church Point 1-0 54 10
10. Amite 0-1 37 7
Others receiving votes: Iowa 25, St. James 15, Westlake 7, John F. Kennedy 1, North Webster 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv.
1. Many (10) 1-0 131 1
2. St. Charles Catholic (1) 1-0 120 2
3. Newman 1-0 108 3
4. Notre Dame 1-0 98 4
5. Oak Grove 1-0 84 5
6. Avoyelles 1-0 70 7
7. Calvary Baptist 1-0 66 8
8. Mangham 1-0 47 9
9. North Caddo 1-0 44 10
10. Dunham 0-1 39 6
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 16, Loreauville 13, General Trass 13, Franklin 2, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 5, Welsh 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv.
1. Ouachita Christian (7) 1-0 128 2
2. Southern Lab (3) 1-0 121 3
3. Homer (1) 0-1 114 1
4. Kentwood 1-0 87 5
5. Logansport 0-1 73 4
6. St. Frederick 1-0 68 7
7. Vermilion Catholic 1-0 66 8
8. Haynesville 1-0 61 9
9. Riverside Academy 1-0 57 10
10. Ascension Catholic 1-0 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 25, Glenbrook Academy 13, Basile 5, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 4, Cedar Creek 2, St. Martin’s 2, Central Catholic-Morgan City 1, Oberlin 1, West St. John 1.