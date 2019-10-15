GONZALES — Senior night had extra meaning Tuesday evening at East Ascension.
After being recognized before their Division I, District 4 volleyball match against St. Amant, the Spartans' four seniors went out and led the way as East Ascension picked up a hard-fought 3-1 win over the Gators.
The set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-22 in favor of East Ascension (21-6, 4-1), and extends the Spartans' winning streak to nine matches.
The win also snapped EA’s five-game losing streak to the Gators.
Additionally, the match will also have an effect on the power rankings, which featured No. 4 East Ascension, No. 11 St. Amant and district rival Dutchtown (No. 3) prominently prior to Tuesday night.
“We know we’re capable of winning these matches,” said EA senior setter Londyn Brown, who had team-high numbers with 30 assists and 13 digs. “Certain teams get in our head and we have to be able to overcome that. We have to play our game no matter who’s on the other side of the net.”
The Spartans, particularly senior attackers Truli Levy and Daisha Mosley, did just that against St. Amant. Levy had 25 kills and nine digs while Mosley recorded 14 kills, seven digs and five aces. Abby Lebourgeois, EA’s fourth senior, added 12 digs, an ace and an assist.
St. Amant (10-9, 3-2) was led by Gracie Duplechain’s 13 kills, 14 assists and seven digs. Aubrey Dwane had 10 kills and 13 digs, and defender Maggie Diez had 18 digs. Olivia Rome also saw action, and had 19 assists, two aces and five digs.
The Gators were within striking distance in the third and fourth sets, and trailed East Ascension by one point late in both. Service errors and hitting mistakes proved to be too costly.
“We had 25 hitting errors and 10 missed services,” St. Amant coach Allison Leake said. “When you’re giving the other team 35 points in a close match it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. EA is a great team, and in order for us to beat someone like that we’ve got to be able to serve aggressive and keep the ball in play.”
East Ascension led 20-19 in the third set, but scored the final five points. The run included a block by Mosley and a kill from Levy, but it was bookended by a pair of Gators’ hitting errors.
The Gators trailed 23-22 in the fourth set, but Madison Glasby sent a serve wide right, and Dwane's spike sailed long as East Ascension closed out the win.
“St. Amant is a really good team, and they always play hard,” EA coach Jamie Gilmore said. “My kids have been working really hard every day in practice and its starting to show.”