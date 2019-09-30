There have been plenty of adjustments for defending Class 5A champion Zachary, thanks to a lineup that includes 18 new starters. Last week, there was an added adjustment — a Week 4 open date.
ZHS coach David Brewerton believes not having a Week 4 opponent will benefit the Broncos (1-2). The fact that wide receiver Chris Hilton is scheduled to see his first action of the season should help too. Zachary hosts Class 4A Istrouma (0-4) for its final nondistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I’ve never had an open date before, but this one came at the ideal time for us,” Brewerton said. “We had a number of guys out with injuries and last week gave us a chance to rest and get some of those guys healthy enough to come back this week.
“The plan with Chris is to work him in slowly. Maybe 15 to 20 plays this week and hopefully he will be ready to roll next week when we start district with Live Oak.”
Hilton is a 7-foot high jumper who caught the game-winning pass last December in the 5A title-game win over West Monroe. He missed the majority of the outdoor track season and spring football practice with a foot injury that required surgery. He is listed as Louisiana’s top prospect for 2021 by 247sports.
After losses to East Ascension and national power Deerfield Beach, Fla., Brewerton rates the Broncos’ Week 3 win over Brandon, a Mississippi power, as one of the biggest in his time at ZHS.
“We put some young guys into some challenging situations early against some excellent teams,” Brewerton said. “And to see how they responded and came back from adversity in that game was huge.”
Thomas out at Sulphur
Former Walker High coach Cecil Thomas saw his tenure as a head coach Sulphur High end after just four games. The Lake Charles American Press confirmed that Thomas was relieved of his coaching duties by school administration. The Tors (1-3) lost 70-14 to Acadiana in last Friday’s District 3-5A opener.
Thomas was Walker’s interim coach through the regular season a year ago following the resignation of Lester Ricard. He was named Walker's head coach at the start of the playoffs.
In January, Thomas resigned to accept the Sulphur job. He previously served as head coach at Hammond High.
LHSAA’s Buckner resigns
The LHSAA confirmed that assistant director Fallon Buckner submitted her resignation on Aug. 29.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine will seek a person to fill in on an interim basis during the 2019-20 seasons, according to email from Kate Adams, the LHSAA's Director of Communications and Media Relations. Swimming, soccer, bowling and baseball were among the sports Buckner supervised.
Season interrupted
A flu outbreak has prompted The Brighton School to postpone all its volleyball contests this week.
The Bengals, a Class C program, currently have 12 players with the flu, according to coach Briget Melancon.