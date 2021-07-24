High school football coaches and their teams were tested in ways they never imagined in 2020. COVID-19 limited preseason workouts. The season was shortened.
Then, games had to be or moved cancelled. Some were rescheduled. For weeks, teams sought out other teams who had also lost their opponents to COVID protocols.
Some unlikely matchups followed. But champions were crowned in late December. Fast-forward seven months. More than 800 coaches celebrated the final rite of summer — an in-person LHSCA Coaches Convention — for the first time in two years.
Fall practices is now days away. Though adversity may loom on the horizon with the COVID Delta variant, a group of local coaches from a cross-section of schools two points clear.
They want normal. And if that does not happen, they believe everyone, high school players and coaches, will do what it takes to make the 2021 season the best it can be.
“I really want these kids to have a normal season,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “There are high expectations for us. We have to show we can reach that level on the field and in the classroom.
“COVID took games away and changed the mindset last year. Football has always been a staph infection. COVID forced us look beyond that. It required a different kind of care and cleanliness. We will adjust and do it again if that is what it takes.”
Madison Prep coach Landry Williams feels the same way, albeit with a different presentation. Asked about his biggest concern, Williams said, “Our offensive line and defensive backs. We’re replacing 17 starters and we need to see who is going to step up and take on those roles.”
Williams added, “COVID made us learn and do new things. It is still out there and is something we can’t control. If the (COVID) mandates change, so will we. We learned to coach over Zoom. We did the safety measures and will be ready for that again. For now, we will work on what we control.”
The challenge is unique for two first-year coaches, Chris Schexnayder of Ascension Catholic and St. Michael’s Zach Leger. Both were assistants at their respective schools last year.
“This summer has been great,” said Schexnayder, previously an ACHS assistant. “Just being able to do normal workouts. Normalcy is all we want.”
Schexnayder is one of several area coaches waiting for artificial turf to be installed on his team’s game field. Logistically, he is waiting for a few reconditioned helmets to return, along with a few new equipment items that yet to arrive due to shipping and production delays.
Leger has a new staff and a roster that has grown to 71 players. New strategies and plans for a fresh start are important. But not as important as all game-night moments.
“Last year had a rough ending because COVID hit us at the end of the season and then had to go into the playoffs,” Leger said. “My hope is these guys get to experience a full season.”
Livonia coach Joshua LaBorde echoes Leger’s point as he enters his second season as head coach.
“You only get four years of high school football or any sport for that matter,” LaBorde said. “It’s not like the LHSAA can give you an extra year like the NCAA does.
“Time is precious. I hope they get the full experience with crowds, bands and food cooking in the concession stand.”
Port Allen coach Don Gibson believes online ticket sales and forms sanitization will continue to be part of the norm post COVID.
He relishes the chance for the Pelicans to meet West Baton Rouge rival Brusly, a nondistrict game eliminated a year ago when COVID issues delayed the start of the season by month.
“That (game) will be a wonderful thing for both communities,” Gibson said. “I look forward to watching our guys play and grow during the season.
“As coaches, making adjustments is what we do. No matter what happens, we will adjust. That’s the job.”