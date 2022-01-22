The Rolling Stones made “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” a hit song. Scotlandville’s Makeriah Harris, Laila Guy of Baton Rouge High, Zachary’s Rhen Langley and others made the “You get what you need” refrain track relevant.
Harris and Guy topped the list of girls performers at the High School Qualifier indoor track meet held Saturday at the Carl Maddox Field House on the LSU campus.
“I was shooting for 43 feet,” said Guy, the meet’s shot put champion. “So I wasn’t that far off. It’s just a 42, and I was surprised when they said where it ranked nationally. But hey, I’m happy with it.”
Guy, a UL signee, was selected as the girls outstanding field performer. Her winning throw of 42 feet, 11 inches ranks seventh nationally.
Harris was selected as the girls outstanding track performer for the second straight meet at LSU. She did not equal her times from the LSU High School Indoor Classic, including a 60-meter hurdles time that still ranks fourth nationally.
But the sophomore won the 60 hurdles in 8.79 seconds and the 400 in 57.75 seconds. Harris also helped the Hornets kick off the meet with a winning time of 1 minute, 41.97 seconds in the 4x200 relay — a mark that ranks fourth nationally.
“I felt like I competed to the best I could today,” Harris said. “It was so cold outside and I was not able to warm up as well as I usually can. I am most proud of the relays and playing a part in how we did together as a team.”
Harris and the Hornets won the 4x400 relay in 4:06.43 to help close out the 10-hour meet.
Langley pulled off perhaps the day’s toughest double by winning the 1,600 (4:20.68) and 800 (1:58.46) — events positioned close on the meet schedule. Both times rank in the top 30 nationally. As a result, Langley was selected the boys outstanding track performer.
“I had my expectations today. I really wanted to throw down some PRs and it happened,” Langley said. “Sometimes you need a breakout race to carry you through, and I got that today. Both races were good, but I have to say the 800 was a little better because it happened so close to the 1,600 meters."
Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton, an Arkansas signee, equaled her season-best time of 7.53 seconds to win the 60. Her time ranks ninth nationally
“I’ve still got four more meets to go, so hopefully that time will drop again,” Linton said.
Not all notable marks belonged to local competitors. Ruston’s Lily Garrett broke a 12-year-old meet record by winning the 3,200 in 11:03.48.
Ruston’s Brandon Green was the boys outstanding field performer. Green has the nation’s top mark in the triple jump and won that event in 48-8 1/4. Karr’s Ra’hji Dennis set a meet record by winning the boys 60 in 6.86 seconds.