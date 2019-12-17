There was an abundance of championship pedigree on hand when Lafayette Christian visited Madison Prep for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Tuesday night.
The four programs boast a total of 10 combined state titles in the last three seasons alone, and it was experience that won out over youth. Led by six seniors, Lafayette Christian’s girls defeated Madison Prep 68-22. The Chargers boys squad, with a four-man senior contingent, turned back the Knights 69-51.
“I’m fine with the way played,” LCA boys coach Errol Rogers said. “We’ve played a heck of a schedule. When its championship time we’ll be alright. This is like the undercard before a heavyweight fight. This will get us prepared.”
Boys
MADISON PREP 69, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 51: A three-point play by LCA’s Victor Dupre had the Knights within 25-24 of Madison Prep with three minutes to play in the first half.
Madison Prep, which has won state titles each of the past three seasons, took control after that.
The Chargers (4-2) scored the final nine points of the second quarter to take a 34-24 halftime lead. They opened the third quarter with an 18-2 run, and led 52-26 with less than two minutes to go.
Three-time defending Division IV champion Lafayette Christian (4-3) fought back, but could only get as close as 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Dezeil Perkins made three 3-pointers and led Madison Prep with 17 points. Also hitting double figures were seniors Elijah Tate, a UL-Monroe signee, with 16, and Jason Perry with 12.
MPA coach Jeff Jones called a pivotal time out after Lafayette Christian got close in the second quarter.
“We challenged the team to pick it up defensively in the time out,” Jones said. “We were being lazy, not moving our feet. We wanted them to play defense the right way, and they did.”
A sign of the Chargers defensive intensity was keeping Lafayette Christian away from the foul line. The Knights were 9 for 9 at the free throw line before the time out, but missed their only two attempts in the third quarter and didn’t make another until five minutes were left in the game.
Dupre scored 21 points and B.J. Francis added 17 for LCA.
Girls
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 68, MADISON PREP 22: Defense and rebounding were the keys for the Knights, who showcased a team with six seniors returning from last year’s Division IV champion.
The Knights (8-0) forced 12 first-quarter turnovers and never led MPA get into an offensive rhythm. The LCA lead was 24-8 after one quarter and 38-16 at halftime.
Adrianna Eackels scored two of her team-high eight points to get Madison Prep (7-8) within 45-22 with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Chargers missed their final 18 shots from the field as well as four free throws, and went scoreless the rest of the game.
Tamera Johnson scored 24 points for LCA, which shot 33.8 percent from the field, but grabbed 27 rebounds.
“Tamera is all over the place,” LCA coach Lexie Taylor said. “She’s hard to guard and she’s hard to box out. She gives us second chances on offense and plays big for us.”