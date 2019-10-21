Former Donaldsonville and East Ascension High boys basketball coach Barry Whittington knows a thing or two about court presence. If he needs lessons on stage presence, Whittington can now turn to his six-year-old daughter, Harper.
Harper Whittington will appear in Tuesday night’s episode of NCIS New Orleans. The first-grader at Dutchtown Primary School filmed the episode last month in New Orleans, according to Whittington, who said she also did a commercial for the home delivery service waitr.
“It really is pretty cool,” Whittington said. “The (NCIS) part she has is not a speaking part, but she it’s a scene where she is supposed to act like she is crying. It was her first paid gig. The commercial came after that.”
Whittington, now an assistant principal at Dutchtown High, said his wife, Tia, has spearheaded the work their daughter has done.
“She (Harper) has an agent. My wife is the one who handles all this,” Whittington said. “So far, it has been a great a great experience.”
Catholic, SJA top polls
Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy were the top vote-getters in the latest statewide composite cross country polls released by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
Each team garnered all 10 first-place votes and 100 points in their respective polls. St. Paul’s is second to Catholic in the boys poll. Sixth-ranked Episcopal is the only other local team in the boys poll.
Mandeville is second to SJA in the girls poll that also includes St. Michael (sixth), the only other Baton Rouge team in the girls top 10.
Warriors garner top finishes
The St. Michael girls finished first and the boys squad placed second at the All-Acadiana cross country meet held at Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette on Saturday.
Rebecca Quebedeaux placed second overall with a three-mile time of 19:24.2 to pace the Warriors, who had the low score of 29 points in the girls division.
Caitie Brumfield (sixth), Hailey Humphries (seventh) and Jenna Monette (eighth) also had top 10 finishes for St. Michael. Erath won the boys division with 57, just ahead of St. Michael at 64.
Parkview Baptist’s Wyatt Whipp finished seventh overall. Cooper Bankston placed 11th to pace the St. Michael boys.
Officials showcase
The LHSAA and LHSOA will team up to host the TIPoff Classic designed as a training tool for top young basketball officials on Nov. 2 at Menard High in Alexandria.
A group of 18 officials who were identified as “top prospects” through a series of summer camps across the state. The grouo will receive training and officiate a series of games involving Class B-C schools.
This “Training Identification Program” will include critiques and mentoring from Louisiana-based Division I college officials. The officials will take part in training sessions on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Games begin at noon with a girls game between Florien and Hicks. Livingston Parish-based Holden takes on Hicks at 1:45 p.m. Two boys games follow: Hornbeck vs. Atlanta at 3:30 p.m., Hicks vs, Zwolle at 5:15 p.m.. A 7 p.m. girls games between Plainview vs, Anacoco completes the schedule. These games will not count for power points, according Lee Sanders, the LHSAA assistant director who coordinates officials.