LAKE CHARLES — The University High boys basketball team was having a dream season up until the Division II state championship game.
The No. 1-seeded Cubs were looking for redemption against the No. 2-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars after nearly snapping their championship streak last season, but this year’s Cougasr team was on another level Saturday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.
The Cubs ended up falling short 60-39 after trailing early and didn’t have the answers to slow down the Cougars.
“That was a tough one for us,” Cubs coach Joe Spencer said. “I was talking to guys about the schedule we played, and we haven’t even come close to being blown out the whole year. We’ve only lost four games, lost one by one, one by three in double overtime, one by four and one by six, so I was extremely impressed obviously by St. Thomas More. We ran into kind of a buzzsaw tonight. We got down early and just couldn’t recover. We tried to call a couple timeouts early, and the guys kept fighting, but it just wasn’t our night.”
The Cougars came out firing with a barrage of three pointers. U-High's Bryce Brown did his best to match it by hitting multiple 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“I think they were 8 of 16 on threes in the first half,” Spencer said. “That’s kind of tough to deal with, especially when they’re good at penetrating and scoring as well, so when they shoot the ball like that, they’re going to be tough for anybody to handle, and to be honest I don’t think anybody’s really beaten them this year with anywhere close to their full team.”
The Cubs weren’t too far behind after the first quarter thanks to Brown’s hot shooting, but they went ice cold in the second quarter and trailed by 24 points at halftime.
“To be honest, I think (STM) just turned up the pressure a little bit,” Spencer said. “They’re very aggressive, they’re very strong. They’re a senior-laden team. These guys have been playing forever, and I’m happy to see them graduate. They’re great players, they’re a great team, and they just kind of turned up the pressure, and we had some turnovers that really put us in a bind. If you don’t score against them, especially the way they were shooting the ball, we didn’t really have a chance.”
The Cubs kept fighting despite the big halftime deficit, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to get back in the game.
“We talked at halftime about playing hard, playing smart, sticking together,” Spencer said. “That’s what we just talked about, and they didn’t give up, they didn’t give in, they kept fighting, and they kept playing hard. That’s how these guys are, so I wouldn’t expect any less. I’m proud of them. We had a great season, but like I told them, sometimes it’s not your night. We needed to play well today, and we just didn’t play as well as we needed to be in the game.”