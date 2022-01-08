At Carl Maddox Field House
Boys
Field events
High jump: 1, Sherman Hawkins, Tioga, 6-1 ½. 2, Darryl George, Scotlandville, 6-1 ½. 3, Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 5-11 ½.
Long jump: 1, Mateo Smith, Dedicated Performance, 23-4 ½. 2, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 22-3 ¾. 3, Brandon Green, Ruston, 22-1.
Shot put: 1, Grant Griffin, Catholic, 51-7. 2, Prince Edwards, Catholic, 48-8. 3, Quentis Griffin, Wilkinson Country, 46-4.
Triple jump: 1, Brandon Green, Ruston, 48-11. 2, Mateo Smith, Dedicated Performance, 48-5 ¼. 3, Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 44-8 ¾.
Pole vault: 1, Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 13-0 ¾. 2, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-0 ¾. 3, Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 13-0 ¾.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, St. Augustine 1:31.98. 2, Scotlandville 1:32.54. 3, Holy Cross 1:33.27.
1,600 meters: 1, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 4:30.48. 2, Nathan Fontan, Mandeville, 4:31.58. 3, Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 4:31.85.
800: 1, Zander Dunbar, St. Augustine, 2:00.31. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 2:00.45. 3, Lejaune George Jr., Zachary, 2:00.71.
400: 1, Michael Thomas, International Elite, 50.17. 2, Gabriel Byrd, St. Augustine, 50.39. 3, Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 51.30.
4x800 relay: 1, Ruston 8:23.20. 2, Catholic 8:30.69. 3, Parkway 9:06.06.
60 hurdles: 1, Justin Horne, John Curtis, 8.09. 2, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 8.22. 3, Cody Smith, Zachary, 8.34.
60: 1, Mateo Smith, Dedicated Performance, 6.95. 2, Krosse Johnson, Holy Cross, 7.00. 3, Koen Beavers, Carencro, 7.03.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:47.99. 2, Nathan Fontan, Fontainebleau, 9:53.42. 3, Luke Regan, Brother Martin, 9:57.12.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:28.89. 2, Ruston 3:30.66. 3, International Elite 3:33.11.
Girls
Field events
Long jump: 1, Bryanna Craig, Ruston, 18-5 ¼. 2, Destiny St. Cyr, Dedicated Performance, 18-0 ¼. 3, Adina Jackson, Fast Lane 2, 16-11 ¼.
Pole vault: 1, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt, 12-7 ½. 2, Aly Jo Warren, Menard, 12-1 ½. 3, Cameron Mount, DeRidder, 11-7 ¾.
High jump: 1, Bryanna Craig, Ruston, 5-7. 2, Danielle Lee, Ouachita, 5-0 ½. 3, Shannen Alack, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-9 ¾.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 41-8 ½. 2, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 40-9 1/2. 3, Ja’Myah Williams, Madison Prep, 39-8 1/2.
Triple jump: 1, Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 36-11 1/2. 2, Lakesha Smith, Fast Lane Track, 36-7. 3, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 35-10 3/4.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Fast Lane Track Club 1:41.03. 2, Scotlandville 1:42.46. 3, Fast Lane 2 1:46.66.
1,600 meters: 1, Lily Garrett, Ruston, 5:14.42. 2, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 5:18.03. 3, Brooklyn Biancamano, Long Beach, 5:20.76.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:26.23. 2, Brooe Spalitta, Fontainebleau, 2:27.55. 3, Ella Seguara, St. Louis, 2:27.98.
400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 56.78 2, Jada Williams, Ruston, 57.41. 3, Marianna Wright, Sapphire Track Club, 59.19.
4x800 relay: 1, Ruston 10:13.65. 2, St. Joseph’s 10:14.33. 3, South Walton Club 10:24.07.
60 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 8.72. 2, Bryanna Craig, Ruston, 8.88. 3, Tamia Waters, Fast Lane Track, 8.94.
60: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.53. 2, Jada Smith, Fast Lane Track, 7.73. 3, Brielle Mindley, Fast Lane 5, 7.74.
3,200: 1, Emma Hendry, St. Joseph’s, 11:37.97. 2, Ella Segura, St. Louis, 11:42.82. 3, Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt, 11:47.12.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 4:02.34. 2, Fast Lane Track 4:06.81. 3, Ruston 4:07.11.