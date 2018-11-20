Signature wins are always celebrated. Last week’s 28-25 come-from-behind victory over Slidell which puts East Ascension in the football quarterfinals for the first time since 2004 was that kind of game.
EAHS coach Darnell Lee says another game, the Spartans’ 39-7 loss to John Ehret in the first round of the 2015 Class 5A playoffs, was just as important. It is all the more notable now since fifth-seeded EAHS (11-1) travels to play No. 4 Ehret (11-1) in a quarterfinal-round game Friday night.
“That game changed my mindset about how to build a team,” Lee said. “They had (LSU linebacker) Michael Divinity and a bunch of other Division I players. The quarterback on that team now starts at linebacker for Arkansas.
“After that game I knew we had to do things differently, so I took the guys who were back-ups on the defensive line and started moving them to the O-line. We needed to be strong and quicker.”
In addition to being stronger and quicker, the Spartans also boasted the area’s largest offensive line with an average of 311 pounds in the preseason. A series of injuries and a loss to Catholic High in a pivotal District 5-5A game prompted Lee to shuffle the deck again — this time moving starters to different spots along the offensive front.
One key change involved moving Cooper Ducote from guard to center. The move is one Ducote endorsed.
“The changes all made sense,” Ducote said. “I think we are all where we need to be for this team. It felt so good to be able to run the ball and finish long drives the way we did last week. We did not panic.”
Evan Copeland was the top rusher with 111 yards last week for EAHS, which should welcome Ethan Bagwell back from injury and into its running back arsenal this week.
“I have to make a few calls at the line, but I’m up for whatever the team needs,” Ducote said. “As long as we continue to work together and coach each other up in our different positions I think we will be fine.”
Program-changing loss II
Sixth-seeded Zachary (10-2) travels to No. 3 Acadiana (11-1) for another notable 5A quarterfinal. The game brings back memories of another contest, a 2014 semifinal game in which Acadiana edged Zachary 9-3.
“We played them over there my first year at Zachary,” ZHS coach David Brewerton said. “It was a hard-fought game. After it was over, our fans were celebrating. I didn’t get it and then someone told me, ‘They (Acadiana) always beat us bad.’ I’m not real big moral victories. But I do that think the success we had in that game helped set the tone for the things that have followed.”
The Broncos went on to win their first LHSAA 5A title the next year, beating the John Ehret team that East Ascension lost to, in the title game. ZHS added a second 5A crown last year.
Same teams, different sport
Southern Lab and Lafayette Christian have a relationship that includes LCA wins over the Kittens in the boys/girls Division IV basketball semifinal rounds last spring.
Now top-seeded Southern Lab (11-1) hosts No. 4 LCA (12-0) for a Division IV semifinal playoff Friday night at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Lafayette Christian beat Ascension Catholic to win last year’s Division IV football title. That run was made easier by the fact that LHSAA sanctions kept the Kittens out of the playoffs in 2017.
Lafayette Christian topped the LSWA poll for Class 1A and SLHS is seeded first in Division IV