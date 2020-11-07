MORE TO COME
Scotlandville made some big plays, including a 40-yard touchdown pass from C’Zavian Teasett to Marlon Thomas that gave the Hornets the lead with 9:26 to go in the game.
Ultimately, an extra point and a time-consuming drive gave the ninth-ranked Scotlandville all it needed to edge No. 3 Zachary 13-12 in a District 4-5A showdown played Saturday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“What a game and what an atmosphere for both teams,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “Some of our guys really grew up today and made plays when we needed them.”
With the win, Scotlandville (6-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten. Zachary falls to 4-1 and 2-1.
Kicker Nick Montgomery’s point-after kick following the Teasett to Thomas TD pass gave the Hornets the lead for the first time. Zachary then pinned the Hornets at their own 8 with 5:50, looking to get the ball back in time to mount a go-ahead drive.
But Chance Williams’ 48-yard run got Scotlandville away from its goalpost. From there, the Hornets churned out three more first downs to run out the clock. Teasett took a knee behind the ZHS 7 on the final play.
Williams ran for a game-high 98 yards on 10 carries, while Marlon Gunn Jr. had 74 yards on 20 carries. Teasett completed 11 of 17 passes for 201 yards and 2 TDs.
Connor Wisham led Zachary with 102 yards on 18 carries and scored one TD. Eli Holstein ran for a TD and completed 10 of 19 passes for 128 yards for the Broncos.