Boys
Varsity games typically start begin 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Catholic-PC at St. Michael
Runnels at St. John
Scotlandville at Dunham
St. Amant at Plaquemine
Dutchtown at University
Ellender at Parkview Baptist
Tara at Southern Lab
Zachary at East Feliciana
Episcopal at East Iberville
St. Edmund at False River Academy
Lutheran at Family Christian
Jehovah-Jireh at Madison Prep
Girls
Varsity games typically begin between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thibodaux at Scotlandville
Baker at Belaire
East St. John at Broadmoor
Hammond at Madison Prep