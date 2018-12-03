br.hallfamegames.021118 HS 113.JPG
Buy Now

Dunham's Jordan Wright (32) stands with head coach Jonathan Pixley during a break in play against Plaquemine in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys

Varsity games typically start begin 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Catholic-PC at St. Michael

Runnels at St. John

Scotlandville at Dunham

St. Amant at Plaquemine

Dutchtown at University

Ellender at Parkview Baptist

Tara at Southern Lab

Zachary at East Feliciana

Episcopal at East Iberville

St. Edmund at False River Academy

Lutheran at Family Christian

Jehovah-Jireh at Madison Prep

Girls

Varsity games typically begin between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thibodaux at Scotlandville

Baker at Belaire

East St. John at Broadmoor

Hammond at Madison Prep

View comments