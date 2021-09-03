After a week’s worth of uncertainty over whether the game would even take place, The Dunham School left no doubt it was ready to play.
Dunham ignited a stretch of 28 unanswered points near the end of the first half, taking the lead for good midway through the third quarter for a 28-14 victory Friday at Parkview Baptist in the season opener for both teams.
“Our kids have been wanting to beat this team and this program for a long time,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “I’m so proud of them to be able to finish. That’s what we’ve been talking about all week.”
The game was given go-ahead when power was restored to Parkview Baptist’s campus on Thursday following the onslaught of Hurricane Ida.
Senior running back Kalante Wilson, who missed the majority of his junior season with a dislocated ankle, bounced back with 36 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Dunham’s offensive line also turned in a pivotal performance, helping the Tigers rush 51 times for 256 yards and outgain Parkview 382 to 197, including 215 to 93 in the second half when they rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit.
“No. 22’s a heck of a back that’s always going forward,” PBS football coach Stefan Lefors said of Wilson. “Those guys up front made things happen for him. You have to give them credit.”
Dunham reduced PBS’ lead to 14-7 with a 5-play, 27-yard drive right before halftime that Wilson capped with a 7-yard TD run with 16 seconds left.
The Tigers went on to score on four of their next five series with running back Lawrence Webb scoring on a 4-yard run at the 3:51 mark in the third quarter for a 15-14 lead after Hayden Hand’s two-point run. He also caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Hand with 10:42 remaining.
Dunham’s defense also played a key role forcing four turnovers, including second-half interceptions from Colin Boldt and Matthew Weiner that resulted in 13 points.
The two teams combined for four turnovers in the game’s first nine minutes with PBS cashing in on Clayton Comeaux’s 56-yard interception return to Dunham’s 14-yard line. The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on QB Kole Pearl’s 1-yard sneak with 3:26 left in the opening quarter.
PBS picked up 90 of its 104 first half yards on its second scoring drive with Pearl completing all four of his pass attempts for 38 yards on the 9-play march which running back Brant Yarbrough made 14-0 by going untouched on a 40-yard misdirection run.
“Anytime you beat a great organization like Parkview,” Coach Weiner said. “That’s a big win for our kids with all their tradition and they’re well coached. We got just got the better of them.”