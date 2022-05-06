Class 5A competition seldom disappoints. And it is the 5A possibilities that help make the final day of the LHSAA outdoor track & field championships intriguing.
“We know what the competition will be, and every year, with the exception of maybe one, we’ve been the underdogs,” St. Joseph’s Academy coach Charlie Daigle said. “So, that won’t really be any different. We know it will more than likely be Ruston, us and Scotlandville. It all depends on who has the best day.”
The LHSAA’s three-day championships conclude with competition for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A on Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium. Field events start at 10:45 a.m. with running events set for 2:30 p.m.
SJA enters the 5A girls competition as the reigning champion. Like Catholic coach Rodney Brown, Daigle will get a gauge on where his team stands early.
The Redstickers are known for their distance running based on a string of cross country titles. But the duo of Simone Castelluccio and Ava Riche have piled up points in the jumps all year. Riche, a Texas A&M signee, is one of the state’s top pole vaulters too.
The SJA duo will be part of an early long jump competition that features five jumpers who have gone 18 feet or better.
After a close second-place finish at the Division I indooe meet, Brown said he expects his team to excel, even though Ruston is the reigning champion and considered to be the favorite by many.
“I’ll put it to you this way, if we don’t come out the early field events and the 4x800 with 40 or more points, it will be a surprise,” Brown said. “Our training has gone well. These guys are eager to show what they can do.”
The Scotlandville girls are led by Makeriah Harris, who established herself as one the top hurdlers in Louisiana during the indoor season and leads a strong local sprints contingent. Harris has gone below 14 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and under 40 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
St. Louis Catholic is considered to be the 3A girls favorite. West Feliciana looks to be in the mix of teams looking to get on the podium for coach Rickey Grant, who is set to retire this spring. Broadmoor’s Chris Williams has the top mark in the Class 4A 110 hurdles of 15.15 seconds.