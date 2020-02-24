LIVINGSTON — Doyle’s quest for an LHSAA Class 2A title continued unabated Monday night.
The top-seeded Tigers dominated all facets of the game while blitzing past No. 16 St. Helena, 77-43, in the regional-round playoff match.
Junior Elise Jones led the way with 18 points. Senior Meghan Watson and junior Presleigh Scott followed with 17 each. Claire Glasscock completed the quartet of double-digit scorers with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
The Lady Tigers return to the Doyle Elementary gym Thursday night to take on the Welsh-Franklin winner in the quarterfinals.
Jones said the team has been preparing for its games all year with the hashtag #unfinishedbusiness in mind. The Tigers held the top seed in 2019 but fell to Rayville 69-62 in the quarterfinals in their home gym.
“We’ve been really focused on trying to not repeat what happened last year,” Jones said. “But I feel we can be a lot better. We still have some work to do.”
The game marked the second visit to Doyle this season for the Hawks. Doyle downed St. Helena 64-34 in their first encounter played in December.
Doyle coach Samantha White said both meetings were similar in that the Tigers took command early and continued to lean heavily on the pedal.
“Keeping up the pressure the entire game is a big deal for us,” White said. “It’s not just defensive pressure, it’s offensive pressure as well. We try to spin the opponent out of control as early as we can.”
St. Helena was led by junior Sa’Rya Travis with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Junior Khia Williams was the only other Lady Hawk in double figures with 11. Junior guard Melaje Hurst, who averaged 17 points a game, was held to just 3.
St. Helena coach Marlena Foster said the pressure from Doyle was once again too much to handle.
“They’re just a very fundamentally sound team. They outwork people and they’re tough,” Foster said.
The hosts unleashed a swarming defense in the halfcourt game and also ran the floor at a relentless pace that left the Hawks frustrated. So how dominant was Doyle? St. Helena didn’t reach double digits until the five-minute mark of the second period.
Doyle dominated every phase of the game, rushing out to a 42-17 lead at intermission. Glasscock dialed in from 3-point territory by hitting four treys in the half.
The only thing that slowed down the Tigers was a run of four straight traveling infractions during a two-minute stretch midway through the second period.