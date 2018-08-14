Football scrimmages

Wednesday

Woodlawn at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Ascension Christian at East Feliciana, 5 p.m.

West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Live Oak, Slidell at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Glen Oaks at Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Episcopal at Catholic-PC, 5:30 p.m.

University at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

Broadmoor at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Loranger at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian vs. Ascension Catholic at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

Tara, Madison Prep at Livonia, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.

Baker at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at St. James, 6 p.m.

West St. John at Lutcher, 6 p.m.

East Feliciana vs. St. Amant at The Pit-St. Amant Middle School, 6 p.m.

Amite at Kentwood, 6:30 p.m.

Zachary at Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Denham Springs at Catholic, 5 p.m.

Pearl River at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Slaughter Charter at Capitol, 5:30 p.m.

Brusly at Dunham, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. West Monroe at Louisiana College, 6 p.m.

Walker at Comeaux-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

St. John at The Church Acad., 6:30 p.m.

Note: Southern Lab will not scrimmage an opponent; Belaire seeks scrimmage opponent

