Football scrimmages
Wednesday
Woodlawn at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Ascension Christian at East Feliciana, 5 p.m.
West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Live Oak, Slidell at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Glen Oaks at Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Catholic-PC, 5:30 p.m.
University at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.
Broadmoor at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Loranger at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian vs. Ascension Catholic at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
Tara, Madison Prep at Livonia, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.
Baker at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at St. James, 6 p.m.
West St. John at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
East Feliciana vs. St. Amant at The Pit-St. Amant Middle School, 6 p.m.
Amite at Kentwood, 6:30 p.m.
Zachary at Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Denham Springs at Catholic, 5 p.m.
Pearl River at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Slaughter Charter at Capitol, 5:30 p.m.
Brusly at Dunham, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. West Monroe at Louisiana College, 6 p.m.
Walker at Comeaux-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
St. John at The Church Acad., 6:30 p.m.
Note: Southern Lab will not scrimmage an opponent; Belaire seeks scrimmage opponent