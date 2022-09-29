Knowing the top high school football names is no guarantee you know the players with the top numbers. The latest statewide leaders proves that point.
Union Parish’s Trey Holly set the state’s career rushing record just last week. But the LSU commitment ranks eighth among the list of leaders compiled by Geaux Preps and LSWA.
The leader is Riverside Academy’s Elijah Davis, a UL commitment, who has 1,022 yards and 16 touchdowns in four games. Holly has 868 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games.
Springfield’s Jatoris Buggage (881 yards, 12 TDs) is seventh and the first Baton Rouge area player on the list.
The Patterson duo of Caylon Davis and Howard Kinchen lead the passing/receiving categories.
Davis has passed for 1,655 yards and 21 TDs, while Kinchen has 36 catches for 782 yards and 12 TDs. What about Texas commitment Arch Manning? He is 10th with 874 yards and 13TDs. Also notable: Catholic’s Daniel Beale sits at No. 9 with 882 yards and 10 TDs.
The Bears’ Shelton Sampson Jr. (31 catches, 417 yards, six TDs) is No. 8 on the receiving list.
Running with SJA crowd
The St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational is set to attract more than 500 varsity runners to Highland Road Park.
SJA coach Mark LaHaye said there are 37 girls varsity games and 40 boys varsity teams entered. Races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with the three-mile girls varsity race. The boys three-mile race is at 8:30 a.m. with two JV races to follow.
Host SJA and Episcopal lead the girls field along with Dominican and Mt. Carmel. Brother Martin and Catholic top the list of boys teams with the competition among St. Michael, Parkview, Episcopal and University also worth noting.
Bowl honoring Hinton
Lora Hinton, the first Black football player at LSU, will serve as honorary commissioner for Red Stick Bowl XIX on Dec. 17 at Zachary.
The metro area all-star football game returns for the first time since the pandemic with Woodlawn’s Marcus Randall (Eagles) and Peter Villia of Donaldsonville (Patriots) set to serve as head coaches.
Around the state
Though Hurricane Ian made landfall far away from Louisiana, the storm did impact Louisiana high school football in one notable way. West Monroe lost its Week 4 opponent, Florida-based South Broward, because of the storm.
The Rebels were unable to find a replacement on short notice and wound up with an open date.
• St. Edmund wound up getting a forfeit win over Lake Charles LaGrange by the LHSAA.
The teams were scheduled to play last Thursday but a miscommunication between LaGrange and Lake Charles area football officials association left the teams without officials on site.