Robb Odom won’t rule out the possibility of coaching again. But the 51-year-old Odom believes his decision to resign as head football coach at West Feliciana after 15 seasons is the right one.
“I’ve thought about it a lot over the last few months and just decided its time,” Odom said. “I cherish all the years I’ve had here as head coach … loved every minute. I just think it’s somebody else’s turn.
“This is such an awesome school district with great athletes. I see it as a program that can be in the semifinals every year. Hopefully, the next guy can get it to that point.”
Odom will remain at WFHS as a teacher/golf coach. He led the Saints to four semifinal berths and its only LHSAA football title in Class 3A in 2017.
A fatigue-related illness forced Odom to step back from his head coaching duties midway through the 2019 season. Odom says he recovered and looks forward to his “next chapter” after compiling a 110-65 record that included 19-11 playoff record at WFHS. Traveling see former players compete on the college and pro levels is one goal now.
During Odom’s tenure, 44 WFHS signed with colleges — a number that could grow with several players from the 2019 still weighing college options.
“I am so thankful to my wife and daughters, who have been there with me every step of the way,” Odom said. “The administration here has been so supportive, starting with Mr. (Al) Lemoine (former principal) and (the late) Mr. (Lloyd) Lindsey (superintendent) who hired me.
“I owe a huge thanks to the players and my assistant coaches. This has never been about me … it’s about them. I’ve loved watching our players grow as athletes and people.”
WFHS is accepting applications for a head football coach. Resumes can be submitted athletic director Shelley Genre at genres@wfpsb,org.
Hargroder resigns
Central boys basketball coach Brian Hargroder also has announced his resignation after five seasons. The 47-year-old Hargroder will continue to teach at the school while also coaching his eight-year-old daughter’s teams.
“I started coach right out of high school when I was 17,” Hargroder said. “So here I am approaching 30 years in coaching. Under the circumstances, I felt like I couldn’t pass up the chance to coach my daughter.
"It’s time for me to make time for that. But I also wanted to thank Mr. (Brandon) LaGroue (Central principal) and his staff for being so supportive.”
Central is accepting applications for a head boys basketball position. Submit resumes to LaGroue at blagroue@centralcss.org.