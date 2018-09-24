1. Dutchtown (14-2): The Division I Griffins had a key win over Parkview and also lost to Chapelle last week but hang on to the top spot.
2. St. Michael (19-2): A 10-game winning streak has the Division III Warriors riding high once again and ready to make a play on the No. 1 position.
3. University (15-4): How steady have the Division IV Cubs been? Steady enough to win 12 of 14 against a wide range of competition.
4. Lee (21-2): Since losing to U-High a couple of weeks ago, the Division II Patriots have won 11 straight.
5. East Ascension (10-4): Yet another team that has been on a tear of late, the Division I Spartans have won eight in a row.
6. St. Joseph’s Academy (11-8): The Division I Redstickers played well in their tourney and should be ready to get on a roll.
7. Parkview Baptist (10-5): A three-game losing streak was part of last week for the Division III Eagles last week.
8. Dunham (14-3): The Division V Tigers have won eight of their past 10 and one of their losses was to St. Michael at Woodlawn’s tourney.
9. Brusly (13-5): The Division III Panthers have pieced together a solid set of wins as district play kicks into high gear.
10, Live Oak (10-6): It has been a good year for the Division II Eagles, who are looking to make their mark in volleyball.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, St. Amant, St. John.