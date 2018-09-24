br.stamantdutchtownvb.101817 HS 285.JPG
Dutchtown's Zoe Wooten (44) fires the ball past St. Amant's Gracie Duplechein (20), Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Dutchtown High School in Dutchtown, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

1. Dutchtown (14-2): The Division I Griffins had a key win over Parkview and also lost to Chapelle last week but hang on to the top spot.

2. St. Michael (19-2): A 10-game winning streak has the Division III Warriors riding high once again and ready to make a play on the No. 1 position.

3. University (15-4): How steady have the Division IV Cubs been? Steady enough to win 12 of 14 against a wide range of competition.

4. Lee (21-2): Since losing to U-High a couple of weeks ago, the Division II Patriots have won 11 straight.

5. East Ascension (10-4): Yet another team that has been on a tear of late, the Division I Spartans have won eight in a row.

6. St. Joseph’s Academy (11-8): The Division I Redstickers played well in their tourney and should be ready to get on a roll.

7. Parkview Baptist (10-5): A three-game losing streak was part of last week for the Division III Eagles last week.

8. Dunham (14-3): The Division V Tigers have won eight of their past 10 and one of their losses was to St. Michael at Woodlawn’s tourney.

9. Brusly (13-5): The Division III Panthers have pieced together a solid set of wins as district play kicks into high gear.

10, Live Oak (10-6): It has been a good year for the Division II Eagles, who are looking to make their mark in volleyball.

On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, St. Amant, St. John.

