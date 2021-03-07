BR.mparoundup.012421 HS 584.JPG
Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones speaks with Kevon Shannon (3) as he coaches against Carver on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

1, BACK AGAIN: Monday’s four-game semifinal games mark the first LHSAA tourney games at the Cajundome in Lafayette in a decade. Two champions from 2011, Riverside Academy and Carroll, are among Monday’s semifinalists. St. Augustine beat Scotlandville in the 5A final that year. Each play in different Division I semifinals Tuesday.

2. SEEKING A NEW STREAK: Madison Prep saw its five-year string of LHSAA titles that spanned three classifications end last year. People will be watching to see how the top-seeded Chargers fare in their Class 3A semifinal against No. 4 Carroll at 5 p.m. Monday in Lafayette. MPA has won LHSAA title in Class B, 1A, 2A and 3A since 2013.

3. LAKE CHARLES PERSEVERES: Just more than six months after serving as a shelter after two hurricanes, Burton Coliseum will host semifinals for the second straight week and then host the LHSAA’s boys finals for the eighth consecutive year. Only three other cities — Alexandria, Baton Rouge and Lafayette have hosted the event longer.

