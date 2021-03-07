1, BACK AGAIN: Monday’s four-game semifinal games mark the first LHSAA tourney games at the Cajundome in Lafayette in a decade. Two champions from 2011, Riverside Academy and Carroll, are among Monday’s semifinalists. St. Augustine beat Scotlandville in the 5A final that year. Each play in different Division I semifinals Tuesday.
2. SEEKING A NEW STREAK: Madison Prep saw its five-year string of LHSAA titles that spanned three classifications end last year. People will be watching to see how the top-seeded Chargers fare in their Class 3A semifinal against No. 4 Carroll at 5 p.m. Monday in Lafayette. MPA has won LHSAA title in Class B, 1A, 2A and 3A since 2013.
3. LAKE CHARLES PERSEVERES: Just more than six months after serving as a shelter after two hurricanes, Burton Coliseum will host semifinals for the second straight week and then host the LHSAA’s boys finals for the eighth consecutive year. Only three other cities — Alexandria, Baton Rouge and Lafayette have hosted the event longer.