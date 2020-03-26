Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman has been selected as the Louisiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for 2019-20, according a press release.
It marks the fifth straight year a local player has won the Gatorade award. Walker's Jalen Cook, an LSU signee, won it last year. Current LSU player Ja'Vonte Smart of Scotlandville won it three times before that. Beekman is now eligible to win the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Virginia signee led the Hornets to a 35-3 record and their fourth straight Division I title earlier this month and was the title-game MVP for the third straight season. Beekman averaged 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals through 36 games with 13 triple-doubles as Scotlandville.
He entered the state semifinals with 2,220 points, 949 rebounds and 927 assists in his prep basketball career.
“Reece has a great team, but he is the reason why they are so great,” Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks said. “He is a great defender, rebounder and most of all a great leader.”
The announcement comes less than two days after the sudden death of Beekman’s older Bryce, a 22-year-old safety for Washington State in Pullman, Wa.
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.
Beekman is a volunteer who delivers food to families in need, donates time to elementary school literacy programs and has been a youth basketball coach. He maintains a weighted 4.11 GPA in the classroom.
Through the Gatorade program, Beekman can award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed selection of the national Gatorade boys basketball award.