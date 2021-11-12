Lutcher coach Ricky Leblanc grimaced as he noted what might have been. The third-seeded Bulldogs came so close to pulling a semifinal upset at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball State tournament.
The fact that they held the lead in a winner-take-all fifth set with District 7 rival E.D. White Catholic brought the possibilities into focus. But the second-seeded Cardinals 11 of the final 12 points to wrap up a 3-2 victory over Lutcher in Division III semifinal action Friday at the Cajundome.
“We can’t get over the hump when we play them,” Leblanc said. “We are right there every time. Today, I thought we played great … these girls put everything thing that had into it. We just could not find a way to finish.”
E.D. White (22-13) meets defending champion Archbishop Hannan (37-6) in the Division III final set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Hannan beat St. Michael 3-0 in its Friday semifinal.
E.D. WHITE 3, LUTCHER 2: The Thibodaux-based Cardinals won by scores of 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25 and 15-7. The Bulldogs (24-8) won the first set and rallied from a 2-1 deficit in a big way to force fifth set.
Ashlyn St. Pierre had a match-high 25 kills for Lutcher. Josie Robertson added 15. Allie Bland (44 assists) and Maria Detillier (42 digs) also excelled for Lutcher.
“This was a great season for us to make it here (semifinals) and have 24 wins,” Leblanc said. “That last set we got caught in a bad rotation and could not get out of it.”
Lutcher led 6-4 after a kill by St. Pierre and a block by Harley Richard. E.D. White flipped the rotation and held it long enough to up six more points to gain a 12-6 lead. That put the Cardinals in position to finish the match off. Brightlynn Ratcliff (17 kills) and Caroline Bower (15 kills) led EDW.
“We did not win it (semifinal), but I am proud of how we fought,” Lutcher’s Detillier said. “We (seniors) never got to the semifinals before. That means something.”
HANNAN 3, ST. MICHAEL 0: Defending champion Hannan flexed its muscle and used its height to the maximum advantage in a 25-11, 25-10 and 25-9 win over the Warriors (23-9) in the other semifinal.
It was eighth semifinal berth in school history for St. Michael and the school’s first in three years. Nicole Benigno led the Warriors with 11 digs. Julianna Ghetti had five assists.
Rylee Morris (15 kills) and Sophie Bonnaffee (12 kills) gave Hannan all the offensive firepower needed.
“We played Hannan early in the year to gauge where we were,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “Obviously, they got better and so did we. Again, Hannan is an outstanding team.
“I asked these girls if they thought we would make it this far at the beginning of the year. They said no. Regardless of the outscore, this is a huge accomplishment.”