University High is the defending Division III girls soccer champion and has a chance to advance to an LHSAA title game for the third time in four years.
As the third-seeded Cubs (18-4-4) prepare to face No. 2 Teurlings Catholic (19-2-3) in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday, they have assumed the underdog role for more reasons than one.
“This team is so different than last year’s team,” U-High junior center-midfielder Madison Bauder said. “We have six freshmen who had to come in a play a lot. It took a while for everyone to figure out what their roles were. Even the players who came back from last year had new roles. We’ve come a long way since the start of the season.”
Bauder is U-High's captain and an important common denominator between last year’s title team and the current team that has won seven of its past eight, with the lone exception being a tie with Division I Mount Carmel to close out the regular season. She leads a balanced Cubs attack with eight goals and 11 assists.
That balance has been important for a team that graduated four senior starters and then lost two others to season-ending injuries.
“I am so proud of these girls for what they have accomplished,” University coach Melissa Ramsey said. “We don’t have that star player or even two players who stand out more than everybody else on the field. That doesn’t mean we don’t have good players, because we do. Their strength is the way they play together as a team.”
The Cubs got a baptism by fire early in the season by facing a series of Division I opponents. They lost to Mandeville 5-2 and also played Dominican, Dutchtown and St. Amant.
As the players learned their roles, there also were one goal-losses to two other Division III semifinalists — Vandebilt Catholic and St. Louis Catholic.
“I think those games showed us that we have the potential to play with anybody,” Bauder said. “That gave us the confidence we needed for the rest of the season.”
While Bauder helps anchor the offense, two other juniors, first-year center backs Eryn Kennedy and Mia Hau, lead the U-High defense that will be crucial against a Teurlings team led by Kaitlyn Poirrier, Camryn Chretian, Aime Fontenot and Emily Sonnier.
“Teurlings is an excellent team,” Ramsey said. “When you look at them, you don’t see any glaring weakness to attack. Obviously, our defense will be crucial. Challenges are what the playoffs are about.”