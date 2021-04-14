As Wednesday’s rain and thunderstorms wiped out a second straight day of baseball games in the Baton Rouge area, coaches Chris Schexnaydre of Dutchtown and Brandon Bravata of St. Amant shifted gears.
Will their teams be able to play District 5-5A games against each other over the next three days? Can they beat the clock and squeeze in other district games and some nondistrict games before the regular season ends on April 22?
Both are compelling questions with no easy answers, particularly with a forecast that calls for more rain. The two teams are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Amant, but that could change.
“Right now, I am not even sure we would be able to play here (Thursday), especially if we get more rain,” Bravata said. “It’s tough because we both want to play these games. Both of us have also good district teams to play after this and some nondistrict games we want to get in.”
Dutchtown was set to play a 5-5A doubleheader against McKinley on Wednesday afternoon. Minutes after announcing tickets were on sale online, lightning forced a change.
“If we had tried to play (Wednesday), it would have been on-and-off lightning delays,” Schexnaydre said. “I’ve pushed McKinley back to Friday. If we can’t play at St. Amant (Thursday) and our field is playable, Brandon is OK with moving it here and then playing Saturday at St. Amant.
“But now we have to wait and see what happens. I hope we get to play, but it does not look good. It could wind up being a doubleheader Saturday.”
No matter when they play, the games are significant even though the LHSAA has lessened the impact of district play in all sports in 2020-21 because of the pandemic.
But this is Ascension Parish and baseball. Dutchtown (19-7, 4-0) is No. 13 in the Class 5A power ratings and is the lone unbeaten team. No. 10 St. Amant (23-4, 5-1) and Catholic (14-13, 4-2) are next in line. Dutchtown is scheduled to play Catholic in its final district games, while St. Amant has East Ascension scheduled.
Dutchtown has dropped in the power ratings in recent weeks but also has some notable wins. The Griffins handed Sam Houston its first loss. Nathan Monceaux (5-1), Beau Chevalier (5-1) and Nick Gisclair (2-1) help lead the Griffins' pitching staff. Payton Cooper (.435), Ethan Mayeux (.348) and Tanner Vadnais (.342) are the top hitters for Dutchtown.
St. Amant remained under the radar for much of the season. Jayden Guidry (6-0), Brayden Billingsley (6-1) and Slade Zeppuhar (6-2) are leaders on the Gators pitching staff. Josh Denton (.500) and Lee Amedee (.442) have the top batting averages. Reggie Hebert is hitting .390 with 46 RBIs.
“There is a lot to consider,” Bravata said. “If we play a doubleheader, how would we play it? One game here and then the other at Dutchtown? And how would it impact pitching? If you throw your No. 1 Saturday, it could be his last start in the regular season.”
One thing is not in question — both teams want to play each other.
“We can control a game … but not the weather,” Schexnaydre said.
Central-Walker to SLU
Central was originally scheduled to host Walker on Tuesday before this week’s storms set in. Central coach Leo McClure said that game has now been rescheduled for Monday at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.
Central (19-6, 5-0) is scheduled to play at Zachary at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats and Live Oak are remaining unbeaten teams in district.