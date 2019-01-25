LHSAA member principals voted to allow its select schools to break away from its championship event for football, baseball, basketball and softball Friday.
The surprising votes came during a general assembly meeting that closed out its annual convention held at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
LHSAA nonselect schools will continue to play their signature events for football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and other sites.
On the flip side, the vote means select schools will choose their own championship venue, meaning those schools won't play their football state championship games at the Superdome.
Not all the venue changes for every sport will be effective immediately. The football changes will take effect for the 2019 season. Other sports will follow in 2019-2020.
More to come.