Four defending champions are a win away from advacing to the LHSAA's Boys Basketball tournament. That quest begins Friday with a gauntlet of quarterfinal matchups.
In Division I, top-seeded Scotlandville (25-3) hosts No. 8 Shaw (17-7). Scotlandville has won eight straight games, while Shaw is on a three-game winning streak, including a 10-point win over No. 9 C.E. Byrd in the first round.
“Every year brings on different challenges,” said Scotlandville head coach Carlos Sample. “You can’t focus on the past; we can only focus on the present. We’ve had 28 dress rehearsals. The kids know what’s at stake. We just tr to get better every game. At this point, everybody can beat anybody on a given night. It’ll be a big challenge for us.
“The guys have bought into the system and tradition and they are in a position to possibly get to a semifinal,” he added. They’ve done everything that they’ve needed to do to get there.”
Defending 2A champion Port Allen (15-7) hosts No. 23 St. Helena (18-13). St. Helena advanced to the quarterfinals with back-to-back upset wins.
The Hawks have won 17 of theirlast 19 games. Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones said he isn’t fooled St. Helena's record or seed.
“They’re not a 23rd seed,” Jones said. “They’re more of an eight or nine seed. They had to forfeit five games earlier this season. Those five games killed their power rating. They’re a tough matchup. They’re playing well and playing with confidence.”
In Division III, No. 2 seed Dunham has a rematch for its quarterfinal matchup in No. 7 Northlake Christian. Dunham beat Northlake Christian 51-49 in Covington when the teams met Jan. 21. Dunham was without star player Carlos Stewart for that game.
“We played them early in the year at their place and it was close,” said Dunham head coach Jonathan Pixley. “They are disciplined and very well-coached… I have seven seniors this year and it’s the biggest class that I’ve had. I want this to be special for them. They’ve worked hard and been through a lot.”
Jehovah-Jireh is again the top seed in Division V and plays No. 8 Northside Christian (9-26) at Istrouma. JCA coach Dirk Ricks said he isn’t looking ahead.
“We play a very difficult schedule and we base our season on each individual matchup,” he said. “This game is the most important game of the season for us now.”
Quarterfinal notes
Third-seeded Zachary of 5A seeks its first tourney berth since 1966 when it was a 2A school. The Broncos host No. 11 Northshore.
Liberty hosts St. Louis and also seeking a milestone. Its forerunner, Lee, last appeared in the 1981 tourney.