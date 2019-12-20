When Jonathan Horton became a breakout star as a defensive end for Scotlandville High in his only season of varsity football, some people were surprised.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Horton executed another surprise when he signed with Virginia during the Scotlandville basketball team’s trip to the City of Palms basketball tournament in Fort Myers, Florida.
UVA announced Horton as its 13th early signee Friday. Horton's offers also included Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Baylor and Arizona.
Coincidently, Horton’s basketball teammate, guard Reece Beekman, signed with Cavaliers last month. Horton will join two other Louisiana players, running back Mike Hollins (University) and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (Plaquemine), on the UVA roster. Another local player, ex-Central High receiver Terrell Chatman, completed his eligibility as a graduate transfer from Arizona State during the fall.
“This whole thing has been crazy, because Jon’s recruiting didn’t start until October and he wound up with between 15 and 20 offers,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard Jr. said. “He is a like a blank canvas and has so much potential.
“Earlier this week Virginia sent us this thing by text — from Scotlandville to Charlottesville — with both Jon and Reece on it that was really cool. Jon will graduate in 3½ years and do all the right things. He needs a place where he can grow and develop as a player. He considered all the options and made a good decision.”
Horton finished with 22 tackles for loss, 14½ sacks and five forced fumbles this fall.
Williams picks Kentucky
Madison Prep defensive back Joel Williams signed with Kentucky. Williams was originally scheduled to sign during a ceremony at the school Wednesda, but opted to sign later.
He will become the second Baton Rouge defensive back on the Wildcats roster, joining LSU transfer Kelvin Joseph of Scotlandville.
Army strong
Live Oak High running back Kee Hawkins and Catholic High defensive lineman Connor Finucane were among the players to sign with Army this week.
Hawkins had multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Live Oak. Finucane was a disruptive force for the Division I runner-up Bears all season, who not only was a top tackler, but also had two interceptions.