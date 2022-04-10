Players and teams strive to get better each year. Making those goals a reality can be easier said than done.
Zachary senior Jalen Bolden and McKinley coach Krystal Flowers did just that and earned some top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State basketball teams.
Bolden was voted the Outstanding Player on the boys squad after helping Zachary win its final 32 games en route to a second straight 5A title.
Flowers is the 5A girls Coach of the Year. Her Panthers were the Division I runners-up in the second season of her second stint at the school.
Parkway's Mikaylah Williams, the nation's top junior, earned Outstanding Player honors on the girls side. Josh Carlin of runner-up Northshore was voted the boys Coach of the Year by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
“After my junior year, I saw areas where I was weak and I was determined to get better,” Bolden said. “I got more consistent with my outside shot. I worked on handling the ball and attacking the basket.
“My defense had to improve too. I wanted to be a better all-around player.”
The 6-foot-5 Bolden averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game to earn all-state honors for the second straight year. The UL-Monroe commitment also was voted the District 4-5A and Class 5A title-game MVP.
When Flowers returned to McKinley after a two-year absence, just one player remained from the previous roster. A year later, the Panthers finished 19-10 and advanced to a title game for the first time since 2018.
“Wow, this means a lot to me, and it also shows the work that was put in,” Flowers said. “I walked the halls looking for players. I found girls in the band room. I found one who only played one year in junior high and another who transferred in. She only played one year.
“I told them we were going to get in the gym and work. They bought into that and believed in what were teaching. When we lost in the playoffs that first year they were upset. They wanted to win. They kept working.”
Parkway’s Williams, a 6-1 guard, led her team to a 33-3 record and the program’s first state championship game with averages of 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals.
Williams added the latest award to a résumé that includes an MVP and gold medal performance for the United States in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup last summer. She also earned the 2022 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year award and is the nation’s top recruit for 2023.
Carlin, the son of longtime Salmen coach Jay Carlin, led the Panthers to a 28-7 record and a 5A runner-up finish in their first LHSAA tourney berth.
Two other local players, Ravon Smith of Division I champion Scotlandville and Zachary’s Brandon Rogers Hardy, also made the boys first team. Scotlandville’s Dorian Booker and Warren Young Jr. of Walker earned second-team honors.
Caitlin Travis of Walker made the girls first team, while McKinley’s Ty’Reona Sibley was a second-team selection.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jalen Bolden Zachary 6-5 Sr. 20.0
Brandon Rogers Hardy Zachary 6-2 Jr. 16.0
Rayvon Smith Scotlandville 6-1 Sr. 17.1
Kameron Johnson Shaw 5-9 Sr. 20.3
Kohen Rowbatham Northshore 6-3 So. 23.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Braylan McNeal Ruston 6-5 Jr. 12.0
Dorian Booker Scotlandville 6-10 Jr. 18.3
Sterry Leonard Ouachita 6-0 Sr. 14.0
Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-1 Jr. 19.0
Zach Fenn St. Paul’s 6-2 Sr. 16.9
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALEN BOLDEN, ZACHARY
COACH OF THE YEAR: JOSH CARLIN, NORTHSHORE
Honorable mention
Jabbari Barry, Barbe; Wayne Randall-Bashay, New Iberia; Christian Walker, New Iberia; Noah Jonker, Alexandria; Dakota Gasca, West Monroe; Jadais Richard, West Monroe; Rashad Davis, Ouachita; Kyron Reed, Captain Shreve; Mar’Quarius Johnson, Southwood; Justin Aaron, Natchitoches Central; Greg Manning, Benton; KJ Allen, Haughton; Laythan Delaney, Haughton; Kylon Harris, East St. John; Bryce Weinmunson, Mandeville; De’Juan Barrow, H.L. Bourgeois; Jamadrion Lillard, Ruston; Matthew Knight, Jesuit; Rodney Phillips, Shaw; LaRon Louis, John Curtis; Corey Skillman, Brother Martin; Korey Newman, West Jefferson.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Mikaylah Williams Parkway 6-1 Jr. 22.8
Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 Jr. 14.8
Chrysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-8 Jr. 15.1
Jaylee Womack Ponchatoula 5-10 Sr. 28.0
Terren Coffil John Curtis 5-8 So. 15.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Mikaylah Manley Barbe 5-9 Jr. 18.3
Jermesha Frierson Southwood 5-6 Jr. 23.0
Ty’Reona Sibley McKinley 5-9 So. 18.5
Pashonnay Johnson West Monroe 5-11 Sr. 17.0
Jasmine Mathews East St. John 5-10 Jr. 26.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MIKAYLAH WILLIAMS, PARKWAY
COACH OF THE YEAR: KRYSTAL FLOWERS, MCKINLEY
Honorable mention
Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Deniya Thornton, St. Amant; Shamiya Butler, West Monroe; Faith Lee, Ouachita; Kennedi Ard, Walker; Taylor Jackson, Ponchatoula; Chloe Larry, Parkway; Enrea Bougere, H.L. Bourgeois; Jaliyah McWain, Ruston, So; Emerald Parker, Ruston, Jr.; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux