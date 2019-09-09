Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic High (1-0): The Bears certainly hit on all cylinders in their season opener last week and face a tougher challenge this week in North Little Rock at Shreveport’s Battle on the Border.
2, East Ascension (1-0): Just below the Bears are their District 5-5A rivals. The Spartans ended 2018 as quarterfinalists and showed they intend to pick up where they left off with a win over defending 5A champion Zachary last week. Up next is game at Haughton in Bossier City
3, Zachary (0-1): It would be hard to drop the Broncos any lower than this after a loss in a game that had eight lead changes. Questions about new starters were answered too. Like Catholic, ZHS is headed to Shreveport for the Battle on the Border.
4, Live Oak (1-0): Last week’s win over Ponchatoula was notable, but bigger challenges are out there on the horizon for the Eagles of 4-5A, who have talent and experience.
5, Scotlandville (1-0): The Hornets are another 4-5A team that has been impressive, particularly on offense. A road game at Natchez, Miss., in Week 2 should provide more data on where Scotlandville stands.
6, Dutchtown (1-0): Good things do come when they are not expected. Just two weeks ago, questions about who would play quarterback seemed to limit this team. But after jamboree and Week 1 wins, that has changed.
7, Plaquemine (1-0): A win over Livonia was yet another solid debut for the Class 4A Green Devils, who seem to reload with talent and size each year. It should be interesting to see how this team develops as its new starters gain experience.
8, Walker (1-0) and Central (1-0): The two District 4-5A teams posted very different wins over 3A teams last week. WHS edged Madison Prep to give coach Chad Mahaffey his first win at the school. Central showed how good it can be offensively in a win over Mentorship. Each team still has things to prove.
10, St. Amant (0-1): One loss, particularly one in Week 1, does not break a team. Like others on this list, the 5-5A Gators figure to get better as a large group of new starters gain their footing.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs (0-1), St. Michael (0-1), Tara (0-1).
Class 3A and below
1, University (1-0): So much for the Class 3A Cubs moving down a notch after a coaching change and graduation of a talented senior class. U-High’s road win over 5A John Ehret was among the state’s most impressive in Week 1.
2, Southern Lab (1-0): Like the Cubs, the Kittens also came into the season with plenty to prove after graduating its talented senior class. So far, it’s been business as usual.
3, St. James (1-0): The Wildcats are ranked among the 3A elite and expectations are high weeks before the District 9-3A showdown with rival game with Lutcher.
4, Baker (1-0): Don’t sleep on the Buffaloes, who should help make 7-3A interesting for U-High and others. All the pieces return from a team that posted its first playoff win in a decade a year ago.
5, Madison Prep (0-1): Everyone expected the 3A Chargers to be good on defense. Scoring 30 points in a Week 1 loss to 5A Walker could provide confidence for the offense.
6, Lutcher (0-1): The 3A Bulldogs lost their opener and are coming off a tough 2018 season. Not the recipe for success? When that seven-point Week 1 loss is to talented Amite, the defending 2A champion, things look pretty good.
7, Ascension Catholic (1-0) and Dunham (1-0): Both Class 1A ACHS and 2A Dunham were supposed to be rebuilding with a significant number of new starters. Impressive Week 1 wins seem to indicate both teams are on the rise.
9, East Feliciana (1-0): A win over 3A rival West Feliciana in Week 1 is evidence that the 2A Tigers remain on the right track.
10, Albany (1-0): With 68 points in its season opener, the Hornets of District 8-3A garner a spot on this list for the first time in a couple of years.
On the outside looking in: Brusly 1-0, Capitol 1-0, Central Private 1-0, East Iberville 1-0, Episcopal 1-0, Parkview Baptist 0-1, St. John 1-0, West Feliciana 0-1.