For Chris Schexnayder, the progression is now complete.
After nine years as an assistant coach at Ascension Catholic, the 34-year-old Schexnayder has been hired as the Bulldogs’ head football coach.
“Last year we did not go as far as we wanted. That was a young team and I am so excited to see what we do this year,” Schexnayder said. “With another year of experience and growth, I believe this group of kids can do some great things.”
Schexnayder takes over for Benny Saia, who announced his retirement last month. Saia, the longtime coach at Class 5A Dutchtown, compiled a 17-2 record in two seasons at Class 1A/Division IV ACHS.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Division IV regional round last fall, losing to Cedar Creek 22-21. Schexnader, who has been ACHS’ defensive coordinator, said he will continue to call the defense that will again be led by top defensive line prospect J’Mond Tapp. Running back Khai Prean returns to help lead the offense.
“The transition has been very smooth because the kids all know me,” Schexnayder said. “They also know what I expect from them. We will probably change up the offense, but other than that, not a lot will change.”
Before coming to ACHS, Schexnayder worked as an assistant at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Central Catholic and E.D. White Catholic. He played quarterback and defensive back at Class 1A Hanson Memorial located in Franklin.
After high school, Schexnayder played linebacker at Sterlington College, an NAIA school located in Sterling, Kansas.
Dedeaux moves to Woodlawn
It is a homecoming for Alicia Dedeaux, a former Panther player, who is moving to Woodlawn High as girls basketball coach.
Dedeaux was the girls basketball coach at Glen Oaks for over a decade. Prior to that, she was head coach at Lee High.
Wilson, Taylor sign
East Iberville girls basketball player Dedreka Wilson signed with Delgado Community College last week.
Wilson led the Tigers to the Class 1A title in March and was the title-game MVP. She also earned All-Metro and LSWA 1A all-state honors.
Field events specialist Darren Taylor of Northeast High signed a track & field scholarship with McNeese Saturday. Taylor was the Class 2A, Region II champion and the Class 2A runner-up in the javelin this spring.
The son of NHS coach Darren Taylor Sr. also competed in the long jump and triple jump for the Vikings.
Job openings
Parkview Baptist seeks an experienced, skilled head baseball coach. Candidates should have previous head coaching experience and exhibit leadership on the field and as an educator.
Candidates should complete the school’s online application at www.parkviewbaptist.com, contact Human Resources at (225) 291-2500 ext. 105 or reach out to athletic director Darron Mitchell by email at darron.mitchell@parkviewbaptist.com for more information. Applications must be received by Friday, May 28th.
• Port Allen also seeks a head baseball coach. Candidates should email PAHS principal James Jackson at James.Jackson@wbrschools.net and athletic director John Williams at John.Williams@wbrschools.net.
• Central High is accepting applications for a head girls basketball coach and a head track coach. Multiple teaching positions are open, including social studies, science, math, English, JROTC, study skills and physical education.
Contact athletic director Ashley Rush at (225) 261-3538, ext. 453.
• St. Amant seeks a head wrestling coach. A variety of teaching spots are possible. A non-faculty coach will also be considered.
Send inquiries by e-mail to athletic director David Oliver at david.oliver@apsb.org or regular mail to Oliver at St. Amant High School, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, La. 70774.
Prep notable
Tommy Minton has been hired as the head football coach at Vandebilt Catholic. Minton was previously head coach at Central Catholic and Patterson.
Locally, Minton had a head coaching stint at Plaquemine High. His son, Coby, was hired as head coach at Plaquemine-based St. John earlier in the spring.