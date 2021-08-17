North Louisiana teams have claimed Class 1A football supremacy for decades. Three of the four finalists were from the Shreveport-Monroe areas a year ago.
Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry cautions those tempted to overlook the Baton Rouge area teams.
“Those teams from north Louisiana … like Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian and Calvary (Baptist) are all good,” Asberry said. “But I think our 1A football is good … across the board.
“In the last couple of years we’ve had teams right there in the mix. The challenge for us is to get past the semifinals. The loss to Calvary in the semifinals stuck with us. We have a number of guys back, and they are motivated to take that next step.”
Oak Grove won the Class 1A title again last December, while Calvary ousted Ouachita Christian in the Division IV select final after a 24-14 semifinal win over Southern Lab.
The strength of the area’s Class 1A contingent reaches beyond SLHS. East Iberville advanced to the 1A semifinals for the first time in 2020.
In 2019 Catholic High of Pointe Coupee in Division IV and 1A White Castle were LHSAA runners-up. Ascension Catholic was the Division IV runner-up in 2017 and 2018.
Baton Rouge's 1A group is again spread over three districts, includes one of the state’s top 2022 prospects and includes new head coaches for two of the top teams.
Though Asberry’s team has its share of key players, the top senior is Ascension Catholic defensive lineman-tight end J’Mond Tapp. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Tapp has a number of Power Five school offers, including one from LSU.
The Bulldogs’ new spread offense could make Tapp the biggest tight end threat in 1A since ESPN’s Marcus Spears starred at Southern Lab before moving to LSU in 2001 and then to the NFL.
Quarterback Angelo Izzard returns to lead Southern Lab. The Kittens will get a boost from the return of lineman Christopher Best and defensive back-receiver Herman Brister III from injuries in 2020.
Chris Schexnayder took over as ACHS’ coach after the retirement of Benny Saia last spring. Schexnayder was the Bulldogs defensive coordinator a year ago.
“I believe going to the spread will give our guys the chance to do the things they do well,” Schexnayder said. “We may not be the biggest team, but we do have speed and getting our guys out in space where they can make plays should be to our advantage.”
Meanwhile, Vinnie Bullara is the new head coach at Catholic-PC. Like Schexnayder, Bullara was the defensive coordinator a year ago. He takes over for David Simoneaux Jr., who moved to Class 5A Catholic High as head coach.
“I think Class 1A football has improved all over the state,” Bullara said. “There are a lot of programs that operate the way they see bigger schools and colleges do in terms of how they plan and execute.
“The big question for us with smaller schools is depth. We need to avoid injuries. COVID is a concern again this year.”
Schexnayder and Bullara are not the only new coaches. William “Scooter” Myers is the new head coach at Slaughter Community Charter. Myers moved to Zachary from Belle Chasse after Hurricane Katrina and was the head coach Northwestern Middle School.
Former Donaldsonville and Tulane standout Devon Breaux was named head coach at Thrive Academy in late July. Breaux was a Thrive assistant last year.
Coby Minton is the new head coach at St. John. Minton is a former Patterson High player and the son of Tommy Minton, who coached Plaquemine and then took Patterson to the 3A title game.
Catholic-PC is the lone area team in District 5-1A, which consists of Acadiana area powers Opelousas Catholic and St. Edmund.
Southern Lab is the leader of the District 6-1A pack that also includes Slaughter, Thrive and Central Private. Ascension Catholic leads the 7-1A group that includes that features White Castle, East Iberville, Ascension Christian and Plaquemine-based St. John.
East Iberville has retooling to do after graduating 17 seniors. But coach Justin Joseph likes the Tigers’ chances of building on last year’s success. Joseph, who previously coached on the 5A level, likes the local 1A competition too.
“To me, 1A football is a more of community," Joseph said. "We know each other and pull for each other when we don’t play each other. That's new for me and I like it.”
Class 1A check down
ACHS running back Khai Prean is among the players in the 2023 recruiting class. Prean ran for 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns, while Bulldog' junior quarterback Bryce Leonard passed for 1,389 yards and 20 TDs.
Douglas Thornton, who ran for 96 yards in the semifinal loss to Calvary, leads the list of running backs vying for carries for Southern Lab.
Fullback-linebacker Hunter Beard helps lead Catholic-PC. Connor Achee and Hayden Elliott are battling for the pivotal quarterback role in CHSPC’s option attack.
Defensive back Treyveon Perkins also is the new quarterback for East Iberville.