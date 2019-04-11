At Catholic
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 226. 2, Episcopal 160. 3, Broadmoor 65. 4, Southern Lab 39, St. Michael 39. 6, McKinley 23. 7, Parkview Baptist 19. 8, Baton Rouge High 10.
Field events
High jump: 1, Tyrell Vaughn, Broadmoor, 6-0. 2, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 5-7. 3, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 5-5.
Javelin: 1, Peyton Pontiff, Episcopal, 179-5. 2, Jack Maddox, Catholic, 169-4. 3, Christophe Sehring, St. Michael, 169-4
Long jump: 1, Malik Lamotte, Broadmoor, 21-3 ¾. 2, James Usher, Catholic, 20-9. 3, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 20-8 ½.
Shot put: 1, Yasseem Jackson, Broadmoor, 49-9. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 47-9. 3, Dylan Sarrazin, Catholic, 46-3.
Discus: 1, Chris Shannon, Catholic, 139-7. 2, Sam Cole, Catholic, 132-5. 3, Matthew Jumper, PBS, 125-5.
Pole vault: 1, Trey Boucher, PBS, 15-1. 2, Jared Sapia, Catholic, 12-3. 3, Grayson Yorek, Episcopal, 11-9.
Triple jump: 1, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 41-3 ½. 2, Caleb Bonine, Catholic, 41-0 ½. 3, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 40-6.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, Catholic 8:23.13. 2, St. Michael 8:44.71. 3, Episcopal 9:08.65.
4x200 relay: 1, Catholic 1:27.57. 2, Episcopal 1:30.76. 3, Southern Lab 1:32.45.
1,600 meters: 1, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 4:31.07. 2, David Whitehust, Episcopal, 4:34.42. 3, James Christian, Episcopal, 4:35.26
110 hurdles: 1, Sayer Sauviac, Catholic, 14.93. 2, Jachius Spears, Broadmoor, 14.96. 3, Brandt Middleton, Catholic, 16.03.
100: 1, Theodore Knox, Southern Lab, 10.81. 2, Raymond Gould, Episcopal, 10.95. 3, Braelen Morgan, Catholic, 11.01.
800: 1, Todd McInnis, Episcopal, 2:02.89. 2, Ben Langley, Catholic, 2:03.89. 3, Matthew Hubbell, Catholic, 2:04.23.
4x100 relay: 1, Catholic 43.04. 2, Episcopal 43.87. 3, McKinley 44.48.
400: 1, DJ Butler, Catholic, 47.77. 2, Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 49.00. 3, Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 49.98.
300 hurdles: 1, Isaiah Rankins, Southern Lab, 39.22. 2, Sayer Sauviac, Catholic, 40.05. 3, Jachius Spears, Broadmoor. 40.32.
200: 1, Braelen Morgan, Catholic, 22.04. 2, Johnathan Palmer, McKinley, 22.74. 3, Brock Boudreaux, Catholic, 22.82.
3,200: 1, James Lalonde, Catholic, 9:46.90. 2, James Christian, Episcopal, 10:02.62. 3, Jeffery Brignac, St. Michael, 10:15.80.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:16.19. 2, Episcopal 3:23.80. 3, Broadmoor 3:33.36.
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 216. 2, Baton Rouge High 138. 3, St. Michael 85. 4, Episcopal 66. 5, Parkview Baptist 51. 6, Broadmoor 16. 7, Southern Lab 1.
Field events
Shot put: 1, Logan Lewis, BRHS, 43-7. 2, Laila Guy, BRHS, 37-11. 3, Kayleigh Mims, SJA, 30-1.
Long jump: 1, Mary Elliot Turner, BRHS, 17-2 ½. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 16-5 ¾. 3, Clair Cotton, BRHS, 16-5.
High jump: 1, Francie Olivier, Episcopal, 5-3. 2, Reese Favaloro, SJA, 4-11. 3, Izzy Besselman, Episcopal, 4-11.
Javelin: 1, Ariel Pedigo, PBS, 118-0. 2, Abby Button, St. Michael, 89-2. 3, Rebecca Bordelon, SJA, 84-3.
Discus: 1, Laila Guy, BRHS, 112-4. 2, Sydney Charles, PBS, 98-3. 3, Peyton Smith, SJA, 97-9.
Triple jump: 1, Lucy Oatley, SJA, 35-3. 2, Jayda Jeffery, BRHS, 35-1 ½. 3, Ava Riche, SJA, 35-0 1/2.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-0. 2, Landace Abshire, PBS, 8-9. 3, Georgia Ieyoub, SJA, 7-9.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, SJA 9:49.70. 2, St. Michael 10:35.60. 3, BRHS 10:51.60.
4x200 relay: 1, Baton Rouge High 1:43.00. 2, Episcopal 1:53.55. 3, St. Michael 1:58.07.
1,600 meters: 1, Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 5:10.68. 2, Isabelle Brown, SJA, 5:17.20. 3, Sophie Martin, SJA, 5:21.07.
100 hurdles: 1. Claire Holder, SJA, 15.69. 2, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 16.17. 3, Ariel Pedigo, PBS, 16.44.
800: 1, Taylor Winters, SJA, 2:20.31. 2, Callie, Hardy, PBS, 2:23.79. 3, Lydia Poche, SJA, 2:28.60.
4x100 relay: 1, SJA 48.91. 2, BRHS 49.86. 3, St. Michael 53.19.
400: 1, Esther Nwanze, BRHS, 57.92. 2, Jordyn Hubbert, BRHS, 1:00.53. 3, Mary Kat Underwood, Episcopal, 1:01.56
300 hurdles: 1, McKenna Ramsey, SJA, 46.01. 2, Sophi Kronenberger, SJA, 47.00. 3, Destiny Rucker, Broadmoor, 47-27.
200: 1, Hannah Jones, SJA, 25.65. 2, Kiearra Wallace, BRHS, 26.05. 3, Alexis Barbay, SJA, 26.50.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 11:28.51. 2, Lauren Hendry, SJA, 11:29.56. 3, Hailey Humphries, St. Michael, 12:52.91
4x400 relay: 1, SJA 4:01.25. 2, BRHS 4:02.55. 3, Episcopal 4:13.10.