Catholic High’s success in swimming includes 29 straight Capital City Swim League Championships' titles. Along the way, the Bears have had their share of elite competitors.
Proof that high school swimming is for more than just the elite swimmers can be seen at every CCSL regular season meet. And yes, it can be found on the Catholic High team.
“I’m not expecting to swim state meet or anything like that. All the guys on the team have really encouraged me and I like the bond we have,” senior Joel Keller said. “My dad has encouraged me to challenge myself. The only other time I swam, I was 8 and didn’t really like it, so this was a challenge. But it’s made me stronger physically and I’ve learned a lot.”
Keller and fellow senior Christopher Shannon are perfect examples of what Catholic coach Doug Logsdon sees as a typical high school swimmer. Both are honor students and with grade point averages of 3.8 or higher and have other activities. Shannon throws the discus for the Bears in track, while Keller has played the clarinet since fourth grade and is a section leader for the Catholic band.
“It is good to have guys of differing ability levels out here,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “They’re good students and good people. But more importantly, there are the epitome of what a high school swimmer is to me. They don’t swim year-around, but they are involved in the school and want to compete in another sport.
“The founds of our school, the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, want us to be involved in a lot of things. They both do that and are committed to Catholic High and this team.”
Unlike Keller, Shannon has a swimming background. He completed for the Jefferson Terrace Swim Team while growing up and wanted to continue even though he never took up the sport year-round.
“I had a love and an appreciation for the sport that I gained over a long period of time, so I wanted to swim at Catholic,” Shannon said. “This is my fourth year on the team, but last year was the first time I was able to step up to the plate and contribute. My two sports are totally different and I like that part too.”
Shannon scored points for the Bears at last year’s CCSL Championships and the LHSAA’s Division I meet in the 100-yard butterfly. He has a personal best 54.83 seconds in the 100 fly.
Keller said Shannon has been among the teammates who have helped ease his transition into swimming. He has cracked the 29-second barrier in the 50-yard freestyle and cut seven seconds off his 100 breaststroke time at a recent meet.
Keller said Logsdon has worked with the school’s band director to develop a schedule that allows him to balance practices between the two events.
Shannon said he is pleased with the chemistry the Bears have developed as they have welcomed newcomers like Keller. “This year I think we have a much stronger bond,” Shannon said.
For Keller, the swim season is about breaking barriers as he looks toward the future.
“Taking on challenges is part of becoming an adult,” Keller said. “I think this experience can also make me a better person.”