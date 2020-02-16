Let’s play two is usually a doubleheader mantra of for baseball. University High is one of two local teams set to execute the soccer version.
The third-seeded U-High girls (15-5-2) host No. 6 Parkview Baptist (18-1-2) for an all-local Division III quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday UHS’ Gill Stadium. Then the second-seeded Cubs (16-3-2) boys team hosts No. 7 North Vermilion (17-5-2) at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“This is a game we will not take for granted,” U-High girls coach Melissa Ramsey said. “Raphie (Nunes, PBS coach) is a great coach and Parkview has some young, dynamic players. If you lose, the season is over. It definitely is not just another game for either team.”
U-High is one of two teams set to host a girls/boys quarterfinal doubleheader Monday. In Division IV, Episcopal starts its doubleheader at 4 p.m. The third-seeded EHS (15-3-3) girls host No. 6 Catholic-NI (18-8-1). The top-seeded Episcopal (13-4-3) boys meet No. 8 Pope John Paul II (18-8-4).
Underdogs at home
McKinley, the No. 24 seed, is the lowest seeded team remaining on the LHSAA’s boys soccer brackets. And the Panthers (10-1) host top-seeded Holy Cross (20-6-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a Division II quarterfinal.
Other boys/girls quarterfinals are set for either Monday or Tuesday. In Division I girls action, fifth-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (16-5-5) meets No. 4 Dominican (18-1-8) at 7 p.m. Monday at Pan American Stadium in New Orleans.
Meyer, Sheffie claim titles
Two local champions, Baton Rouge High’s Jarin Meyer and Shad Sheffie of St. Michael, were inadvertently omitted from Sunday’s story about the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament in Bossier City.
Meyer (36-1) ousted Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia 6-3 to win the 182-pound weight class in Division I. Sheffie pinned Archbishop Hannan’s Mark Pennison in 3:19 to claim the 170-pound title in Division III.
FCA notables
Family Christian’s Lexi Rachal, daughter of FCA coach Steve Rachal, signed to play volleyball at Louisiana College. Rachael scored her 1,000th career point in basketball.
Also, FCA sophomore Adam Mercier scored his 1,000th career point in a game vs. Brusly late last month.
Saturday superlatives
Former Baton Rouge High and LSU sprinter Mikiah Brisco won the USA Track & Field Indoor 60-meter dash title with a time of 7.04 seconds in Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday.
Brisco, an 11-time All-American, was the NCAA’s 100-meter dash champion in 2017 and was part of LSU’s collegiate record-setting 4x100 relay in 2018.
Sticking with track and field, former Denham Springs star Abby O’Donoghue broke her own LSU record in the high jump with a leap 6 feet, 2 ¼ inches at Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational, That mark that is the No. 2 NCAA indoor mark. Former West Feliciana star Kam Jackson was seventh in the men's 60 meters in 6.76 seconds.
Meanwhile, former Zachary catcher Alex Milazzo got the game ball in LSU’s 7-4 game one win over Indiana Saturday. Milazzo had a key two-RBI double.
In Gainesville, Fla., at Florida’s Bubly Invitational, former Brusly pitcher MC Comeaux (2-0) tossed a complete game in a 6-1 softball win over Longwood and struck out eight. Audrey Greely, the former Parkview Baptist star, was 3-for-3 at the plate.