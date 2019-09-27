BY PATRICK WRIGHT
Contributing writer
The Woodlawn Panthers were trying to provide an encore to last week’s come-from-behind win at Riverside on Friday night, but this time their furious fourth-quarter comeback fell just short.
Panthers kicker Rui-James Pereira slipped as he attempted a game-tying 34-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining, kicking the ball into the offensive line, allowing Livonia to hold on for the 26-23 win Friday night at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers’ Joshua Serio picked up the blocked kick behind the line of scrimmage and emerged from a crowd of players to run around the right end, but he was stopped at the 6-yard line, short of the first down.
“It was the same scenario as last week,” lamented Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall, whose team came from 18 points down in the second half last week to win by one point. “We are down after the first half and we finally try to turn it on late in the ball game. I was just telling my team that you can’t do that week in and week out and expect to come out on top.”
Livonia coach Marc Brown praised his team for hanging on and weathering the Woodlawn storm.
“We needed a stop at the end,” Brown said. “I am just happy that we persevered through. We just kept working and kept fighting. This is a very young team and I am happy that we were able to win a close game and finish it out”
Livonia quarterback Avery Walker scored on a 17-yard run with 10:28 remaining in the game to put the Wildcats up 23-7, as their running game was starting to dominate the line of scrimmage.
But for the second straight week, the Panthers had a rally in them.
Freshman quarterback Rickie Collins found Lanard Harris open down the right sideline and connected with him for a 65-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage. Jonero Scott ran for the 2-point conversion and Woodlawn trailed 23-15.
The Wildcats answered with a 12-play drive that took almost six minutes off the clock and resulted in a 27-yard field goal by Alex Bonds that pushed the lead to 26-15 with 4:17 left to play.
Again, the Panthers struck quickly. After an incompletion, Collins went back to Harris again — connecting on another 65-yard touchdown pass — to get Woodlawn closer. Scott passed to Carl Owens for another 2-point conversion and Woodlawn cut the Livonia lead to 26-23 with 3:53 remaining.
The Panthers forced a Livonia punt and regained possession at their own 38 with 2:00 on the clock. Collins completed four straight passes to get the Panthers to the 10-yard line before the Wildcats defense held, forcing the ill-fated field goal attempt
“It was a tough break,” Randall said of his kicker slipping down on his attempt. “We wanted to score the touchdown, but we wanted to keep getting first downs to be able to take a shot at the field goal, and we did that.”
Collins finished 16-of-32 passing for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Wildcats finished with 214 rushing yards — 170 of them in the second half.
Livonia led 14-7 at halftime. The Wildcat’s Torrence Gremillion returned a punt 85 yards to give them the early lead.