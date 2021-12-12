“Callin’ Baton Rouge” is on the minds of plenty of people because Garth Brooks is set to do a concert at Tiger Stadium this spring.
“Baton Rouge Answers the Call” is not catchy enough to build a song around, but it certainly tells the story of the past two weeks of high school football for local teams.
As I was finishing my game story on deadline after Zachary’s 28-20 win over Ponchatoula in the Class 5A title game Saturday night at the Caesars Superdome, another member of the media called out to me.
“Hey Robin, your teams did real good this year. How many titles?”
I held up four fingers. Yep, 4-0 in title games for East Baton Rouge Parish teams. It is amazing. The finish is also among the best, if not the best, in the modern LHSAA era.
Count them: Class 5A Zachary, Division I Catholic High, Division II University High and Division IV Southern Lab all won titles.
I have no desire to re-litigate past titles relinquished because of LHSAA sanctions. This is about a group of 2021 teams that were resourceful enough to stay the course through a long season.
What I like most is the grit and resolve all four teams displayed. Obviously, having Catholic and Zachary sweep the titles in the LHSAA’s top class is an impressive show of strength in the state’s top classification.
Both teams had their doubters. I had one media member tell me that Catholic was “trending down” right before the Division I final. Some expected Zachary to lose in either the quarterfinals or semifinals, based on its performance in a couple of early season games.
The routes for U-High and Southern Lab were different. They had their doubters, too. But in both cases, the teams were No. 2 seeds and wound up beating the top seed in their title games.
Winning four out of nine title games gives East Baton Rouge Parish 44% of the LHSAA titles awarded. Of course, with success comes more challenges.
All this should make for an interesting 2022 season. And the talk for that season starts now, right?
About last night
Did I ever think I would see 83 passes thrown in a title game? Probably not.
Ponchatoula’s Nolan Tribble threw 53, breaking the 5A Prep Classic record of 40 set by Evangel’s John David Booty in 2001. Combined with the 30 passes thrown by Zachary’s Eli Holstein, the total of 83 also set a Prep Classic record.
There were big plays on offense. However, plays made on defense were the biggest game-changers. None more so than the two interceptions by Zachary’s Carlton Johnson, whose last interception near the end zone was the kind of dramatic moment championship videos are built around.
The fourth title in seven years for the Broncos is the fourth for coach David Brewerton, matching the total won by the late Kenny Guillot at Parkview Baptist. That is the most East Baton Rouge titles for a modern-era coach.
Extra points
Call it a two-point conversion.
The heartfelt, emotional post-game comments by Ponchatoula coach Hank Tierney were phenomenal. Listening to Tierney, who also coached at Shaw and East Jefferson, saying it was most likely his last game was one of those moments you freeze in time.
Tierney also talked about helping athletes develop character and life skills, which was fabulous. Then his players explained how he did that.
Also, kudos to the LHSAA for having a moment of silence prior to the 5A game for former commissioner Tommy Henry, who died late last month at the age of 84.
Henry and the late Bill Curl, a longtime spokesman of the Superdome, worked to build the event that celebrated its fourth anniversary. It was a fitting tribute.