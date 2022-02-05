With the LHSAA convention in the books, high school sports embarks on a sprint to the finish of the 2021-22 sports year.
Too early, you say? Well … things kick into high gear the next two weekends with three Ochsner/LHSAA championship events.
There is wrestling Feb. 11-12 at the Raising Canes River Center, soccer at SLU's Strawberry Stadium Feb. 14-17 and indoor track is at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House Feb. 19.
Basketball is just around the corner, with spring sports to follow.
I'll cover some unfinished business in a Q&A.
How about the LHSAA principals approving pay raises for officials in multiple sports?
It was the right move at the right time. Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough financially on schools.
Approving the first raises for officials in almost seven years is an investment. It helps officials now and should make it easier to attract/retain new officials.
Kudos to assistant executive director Lee Sanders for compiling data on pay raises. Comparing Louisiana’s pay scale to others in the LHSAA’s NFHS region was needed. Executive director Eddie Bonine’s push the week of the convention was just as important.
How about that Week 4 football matchup for Newman and Many this fall?
This is one of those, “I wonder if,” matchups that the two schools are turning into a reality. Newman’s Arch Manning is the premier QB for 2023 and Many’s Tackett Curtis is a top linebacker for 2023 who also plays QB.
Games like this used to happen in the playoffs prior to the select/nonselect split. It is a good thing for high school football in Louisiana.
I am against the split and always will be. But I am for showcasing Louisiana’s top teams and players anyway possible.
What about the LHSAA volleyball tourney moving to the Cajundome in Lafayette and plans for select basketball tourneys in the weeks ahead?
Going to the Pontchartrain Center for the LHSAA’s volleyball tournament was always nice. It is a fine facility.
Wrestling outgrew the Pontchartrain Center several years ago. Seeing the volleyball tourney at the Cajundome due to Hurricane Ida storm damage last fall was an eye-opener.
Crowds were good, even with some COVID restrictions. The larger floor area gave teams more space. Having six locker rooms is huge too.
Plans/sites for the select tourneys are promising. It comes down to execution by the select schools hosting the events.
Select boys at the Cajundome is a comfort zone because some teams played semifinals there last year. The Alario Center hosting the girls tourney adds a new dynamic.
What is the best thing about championship events?
Seeing the jubilation on the faces of the coaches and players is fabulous. Just as important is the competition.
The LHSAA lost its spring sports season in 2020 to the pandemic. No team/individual should ever take the chance to play for granted again.