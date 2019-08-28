There is one major point about jamborees that all football coaches can agree on — they don’t count as a regular season game. How much a jamboree means in the scheme of a high school football is left for interpretation.
Four interpretations are on display Thursday night. The Denham Springs Jamboree matches host DSHS against Dutchtown High, while the Ascension Catholic Jamboree features ACHS and Episcopal at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium. Varsity action at both sites is set for approximately 7 p.m.
“I am glad Louisiana is a state where you have a jamboree and a scrimmage,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “We get one more chance to correct things and see how guys react in a game situation.”
The matchups suit the teams involved. In Dutchtown of District 5-5A, DSHS of 4-5A faces another Class 5A school from a different district. The teams are familiar with each other in terms of style and method of coaching.
It is much the same for Class 1A ACHS as its hosts 2A Episcopal. The two teams used to play each other in the regular season. Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois is a former Ascension Catholic quarterback. It is the debut for Benny Saia as ACHS coach. Saia, the longtime head coach at Dutchtown, returns to the sideline after two years off.
“You always have concerns at this time of the year,” Saia said. “I’m concerned about conditioning because the rain kept us in the gym for six straight days. You do get some important answers because this is a dress rehearsal.
“The jamboree puts you in game situations. You have to get the plays in from the sideline, communicate it, line up and execute it. Special teams are live. It sounds simple, but when you have new starters and you’re running different systems like us, it is not as easy as it looks.”
There will be key matchups to watch. Denham Springs returns senior quarterback Luke Lunsford, who threw for 2,700 yards a year ago. Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta is eager to see how his defense responds to Conides’ pass-oriented offense. On the flip side, Mistretta has three quarterbacks -- Logan Scott, Brayden Fritsche and Stephen Winfield Jr. -- vying for the starting spot and each will play one period.
“This is chance for those guys to distinguish themselves,” Mistretta said. “They all have different skill sets. All of them will get the chance to play somewhere. We need to make a decision on this position.”
When the Griffins roll out their offense, Conides wants to see how his new starters respond, including first-year cornerbacks, seniors Josiah Raymond and CJ Johnson. It is first football season for Johnson, who previously concentrated on basketball.
“We’ve got 14 new starters and I’m excited to see these kids step up and be the guys we have seen in practice every day,” Conides said. “We want them to execute confidently.”
Ascension Catholic will be running Saia’s Wing-T attack with all-state running back Jai Williams back to play a key role after helping the Bulldogs to back-to-back Division IV title games. Episcopal’s Bourgeois has a group of returning linemen on offense and defense. The Knights’ offensive backfield is new, including quarterback Dylan Mehrothra.
“What you want for a jamboree is an quality opponent that will test you,” Episcopal’s Bourgeois said. “Afterwards, you know what you do well and what to work on.”