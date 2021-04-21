ZACHARY — Chris Hilton Jr. and Orsciana Beard grab lots of attention. The duo combined to win six individual events Wednesday.
Three other competitors also played pivotal roles as host Zachary High School swept the team titles at the District 4-5A track meet.
Fast sprint times? Kenson Tate and Zoa Adams ran them. Rhen Langley won all three distance races.
“I feel good," Tate said. "I came into the outdoor season a little shaky, but coach (Chris) Carrier worked with me all year long to get my time down in the 100(-meter dash).
“My start is not good, so it was the finish that did it. (Carrier) stressed keeping my legs high in the last 30 meters and it worked.”
Tate’s winning time of 10.65 seconds in 100 was among the day’s most eye-popping performances. The McNeese State track signee also won the long jump in 23 feet.
Tate (21.88) placed second to Hilton, who won the 200 in 21.52. With the 200 win, the LSU football signee completed the tough 400-200 sprint double.
Hilton also won the high jump in 6-6 to help the Broncos finish with 209 points, ahead of Scotlandville 135½ and 92½. The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s regional meet at Catholic High.
The ZHS girls mirrored the boys effort, scoring 201 points. Denham Springs scored 121 to edge Scotlandville (119) for second.
Beard predictably won both the long and triple jumps, along with the 100 hurdles. Meanwhile, Adams continued her success story with wins in 100 meters in 12.17 seconds and in the 400 in 56.08 on a windy day with unseasonably cool temperatures.
“Out of the two, I was most pleased with the 400,” Adams said. “The 100 is a shorter sprint and it gives me time to warm up my legs for the 400.
“I feel like I can still get my time down in both. At this point, I feel like I am where I need to be. I think we have good team chemistry and practice hard, which gives us a chance to compete for championships.”
After the team totals were announced, Langley clutched a team trophy in one hand and the boys track high-point performer plaque in the other. The sophomore’s legs had already made a powerful statement.
Langley and teammate Caleb Ackman placed first and second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 to help the Broncos pad their lead. But it was the win in the 800, a race he won in 1:58.20 that was most notable for Langley.
“Today I was not really focused on times,” Langley said. “We wanted to qualify was many people as possible. But I wanted a good time in the 800 and I was pleased with that.”