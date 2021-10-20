It won’t be like a Star Trek mission destined to “boldly go where no man has gone before.” Week 8 of the high school football season does have the bells and whistles of a playoff game, but don't underestimate it.
Why? Because LHSAA schools have not had a "normal" regular-season Week 8 since 2019 … before the pandemic.
We have reasons to try and forget parts of the COVID-19-altered 2020 season that featured fewer regular-season games, less and in some cases no fans in the stands and other restrictions.
There was plenty of COVID forfeits and schedules that changed daily. It was functional, but not always fun.
A smaller number of COVID-19 fueled forfeits dot the LHSAA’s football landscape in 2021. Call it the latest “new normal” since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Thankfully, this latest normal contains what coaches, players and fans want to see — more games and plenty of key games that provide a primer for the playoffs.
Here are three observations:
Moments of dominance and parity are worth noting.
Yes, the more things change the more they stay the same. Catholic and Zachary are dominant in Class 5A again. University and Madison Prep again lead 3A.
The District 7-4A race has two unknown commodities — first-year varsity program Liberty and resurgent Belaire — leading the way and is a change of pace. FYI, Belaire (5-1, 3-0) hosts a St. Michael (3-3, 2-1), a contender lurking in the shadows.
Yes, it is great to have large crowds in the stands again.
Some crowds arrive fashionably late, but the presence of a boisterous crowd at high school football games adds so much to the atmosphere.
There were times last year when it was downright spooky watching games with no one in the stands. Some fans may dress for Halloween a little early next week and celebrate at a game. I can support that "spooky."
Keep watching, the best may be yet to come.
Zachary (7-0, 2-0) hosts Scotlandville (3-3, 2-0) for a 4-5A showdown. The Hornets beat ZHS last season in the last game either played in the regular season due to COVID issues. Scotlandville’s other recent win over the Broncos was in 2016.
Woodlawn (3-3, 2-0) is a week away from a showdown with Catholic (7-0, 2-0). But first things first. The Bears have a rivalry game with St. Amant (5-1, 1-1), while WHS hosts East Ascension (2-3, 1-1) this week.
COVID issues kept the Woodlawn and East Ascension apart last season. The match-up intrigued me then and still does now.
Lutcher (5-0, 2-0) is ranked seventh in 3A and travels to play No. 4 E.D. White (5-0, 2-0) Friday. Need I say more?
That Episcopal-Dunham game last week was a real humdinger in District 8-2A. But ... Port Allen (5-2, 2-0) has won five straight and plays Capitol Thursday before taking on Dunham and Episcopal the final two weeks.
It's time to take Week 8 and see where we go with it.