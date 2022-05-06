Normally, the reigning Class 5A Coach of the Year in girls basketball would not have much in common with a football coach whose most recent job was at Mandeville.
This time, they do. Krystal Huggins Flowers and Hutch Gonzales are the newest hires for the Central High coaching staff.
Flowers led McKinley to the Division I title game in February She was voted the LSWA’s Class 5A Coach of the Year. Flowers was introduced as Central’s new girls coach earlier this week.
Gonzales joins the Wildcats as offensive coordinator and was introduced to players as spring practice plans began. His tenure as head coach at Mandeville ended earlier this spring during an administrative change.
“This is something new and it is exciting,” Flowers said. “I got to meet the girls and I was honest with them. I told them the only things we will ask is that they work hard and be dedicated.
“I told them there may be days when they don’t like much because I will be hard on them. But when I am, know it comes from a place of love.”
Flowers is a former Southern Lab and Southern University standout. She led McKinley to Division I title games in two stints at the school. Flowers grew up in the Chaneyville area and said the move benefits her family and shortens her commute.
Gonzales, on the other hand, said he will commute from the northshore. Aaron Vice, Central’s previous OC, asked Gonzales to consider the job after he moved to University High. After a visit with Central head coach Sid Edwards and his staff, Gonzales saw it as the right fit.
“Just to watch those guys work and see the love they have for Sid, I was so impressed,” Gonzales said. “I had other offers, but after coming to Central, I saw the staff and the team as something I want to be part of.
“Aaron and I are very like-minded offensively, so there won’t be that many adjustments. It’s easier for me to adjust than for me to ask 40 players to.”