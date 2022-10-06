Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night.
In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
Woodlawn (2-4) allowed too many chunk plays. Its 11 penalties frequently placed their offense in long down-and-distance situations and gave Zachary (4-1) short fields. LSU quarterback commitment Rickie Collins didn’t have enough tricks in his bag to help the Panthers overcome a large deficit.
But early in the first half, it looked as though he might.
How it was won
Collins extended the Panthers’ first scoring drive twice, first with his legs and then with his arm. He needed 15 yards on a third down from his own 32 and he gained 18 on a scramble. Then, on a second-and-long, he rolled to his left, flipped his hips and completed an 18-yard pass to senior Clayton Adams. Jamarcus Sewell capped the drive with an 11-yard bubble screen to the end zone.
Then, the Zachary onslaught began. The Broncos responded with an eight-play drive that ended with Thomas’ 25-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Zachary began its second scoring drive from the Woodlawn 17 after the Panthers ran three negative plays, booted a short punt and committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. From the wildcat, junior linebacker Ethan Veal scored the touchdown that put Zachary up 14-6 at halftime.
Zachary dialed up a screen to Stewart on its first drive of the second half. It went 30 yards, and the Broncos marched for three consecutive first downs before Jalen Wright corralled a 7-yard touchdown. On the Broncos’ next snap, Thomas scored a 52-yard touchdown.
Player of the game
Zachary RB Kameron Thomas: Thomas scored two touchdowns. The first, a 25-yard scamper, gave Zachary its first lead, and the second, a 52-yard foot race to the end zone, ended Woodlawn’s hopes of a comeback.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “When you’re able to hold that offense, with all the explosive talent that’s everywhere on that side of the ball, to hold them to six points, I can’t say enough about our defense, our defensive coordinator Steven Thomas and our defensive staff. They had a great game plan, and I’m very proud of them.”
Notable
- The game was Holstein’s first action since he suffered an injury to his left shoulder on Sept. 16 in a loss to St. Augustine. He looked comfortable in the pocket as he threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns.