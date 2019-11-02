In the overall scheme of LHSAA football things, district titles play a limited role.
Power ratings have replaced district standings as the main factor that determines where teams are placed on playoff brackets for the LHSAA’s five nondistrict classes and four select divisions.
But that won’t matter to the teams eager to line up and win a district title this week. Yes, power points earned in some games will loom large. District titles remain a point of pride.
The storyline starts in District 4-5A with eighth-ranked Zachary (6-2, 4-0) hosting Walker (7-2, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner claims the district title.
“The thing you always want is to be in control of your own destiny,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “We are and so is Walker, going into this one. Both teams are playing well right now.”
Other scenarios for the final week of the regular season are not as simple. Second-ranked Catholic (9-0, 4-0) can wrap up the 5-5A title with a win over Dutchtown (8-1, 3-1).
Also notable is the one of the Baton Rouge area’s biggest rivalries, St. Amant (5-4, 2-2) at East Ascension (7-2, 3-1). The game once described as “homecoming on steroids” by St. Amant coach David Oliver is a community event.
“So many families are divided over this because you have husbands and wives, along with other relatives who went to different schools,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “I know how intense it is because I played in it. We’re telling our guys not to get caught in the hype. Just be ready to play. This is one of those games where you can throw the records out.”
How crazy can the St. Amant-East Ascension week be? Lee says some EAHS players rolled his house with toilet paper the first year he was the Spartans coach.
Madions Prep (at West Feliciana) in 7-3A, The Dunham School (Capitol) in 8-2A, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (St. Edmund) in 5-1A, Southern Lab (at Slaughter Community Charter) in 6-1A and Ascension Catholic (at St. John) in 7-1A can finish their district seasons unbeaten too. St. Michael, Istrouma and Plaquemine can all share the 7-4A title with one more win.
Hard to believe we are already approaching Week 10 of this football season. A week from now, the LHSAA will announce its football playoff pairings.
Wrestling and basketball regular seasons begin Monday. The release of the LHSAA’s volleyball playoff brackets also is Monday.
Time marches on, and so do the sports seasons. Don’t blink, because you do not want to miss this week.
Red Stick Bowl stuff
East Iberville head coach Ron LeJeune (Eagles) Zachary defensive coordinator Steven Thomas (Patriots) will be the head coaches for Red Stick Bowl XVIII.
The game is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 21, at Zachary High’s Bronco Stadium. Local/area coaches meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 25, at Woodlawn to select the players for the teams.
Coaches are urged to nominate their top seniors and are asked to send nominations to Red Stick Bowl directors Dennis Lorio at DLorio1@lsu.edu or Barrett Murphy at Murphy@gmail.com as soon as possible.
WHS garage sale
The Walker High girls basketball team is holding on garage sale Saturday in the lobby of the school’s new gym.
WHS players will serve as workers for the sale that runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.