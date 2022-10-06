Thursday’s scores
Zachary 33, Woodlawn 6
Denham Springs 33, Live Oak 0
Dutchtown 27, Walker 0
West Feliciana 44, St. Michael 30
Madison Prep 39, Port Allen 0
University 42, Tylertown, Miss. 0
Episcopal 55, Capitol 20
Ascension Catholic 49, St. John 0
Catholic-PC 42, Sacred Heart 14
Statewide
Airline 42, Captain Shreve 14
Basile 57, Hamilton Christian 16
Cedar Creek 52, River Oaks 0
Central Catholic 49, Centerville 0
De La Salle 38, Kenner Discovery 7
DeRidder 42, LaGrange 14
Delta Charter 52, Tensas 8
Ehret 47, King 7
General Trass 22, Ferriday 16
Leesville 41, Washington-Marion 18
Northwood 46, Montgomery 22
Mangham 52, Vidalia 6
Ouachita Christian 49, St. Frederick 7
Parkway 55, Southwood 6
Riverdale 16, Willow School 7
S. B. Wright 33, Haynes Academy 6
Union Christian 59, NE Baptist 8
Vermilion Catholic 57, Covenant Christian Academy 6
Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7
West Jefferson 21, Bonnabel 16
Friday’s games
Catholic vs. Liberty at Olympia
Scotlandville at Central
East Ascension vs. St. Amant at The Pit
Broadmoor at Belaire
McKinley at Istrouma
Plaquemine at Brusly
Berwick at Donaldsonville
M.L. King Charter at Tara
Lutcher at South Terrebonne
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Parkview
Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship, at Memorial
Pine at Albany
Jewel Sumner at Slaughter Charter
Berwick vs. Donaldsonville at Boutte
St. James at Lake Charles Prep
East Feliciana at Baker
Northeast at Dunham
Northlake Christian at Springfield
Catholic-PC at Sacred Heart-VP
Lafayette Renaissance at E. Iberville
Ascension Christian at White Castle
C. Private vs. Southern Lab, Mumford
Thrive Academy at Kentwood