BR.zacharywoodlawn.100722_004 MJ.JPG

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) tries to escape from Woodlawn linebacker Jaydan Moulds (45) in the second quarter of the District 4-5A opener on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Thursday’s scores

Zachary 33, Woodlawn 6

Denham Springs 33, Live Oak 0

Dutchtown 27, Walker 0

West Feliciana 44, St. Michael 30

Madison Prep 39, Port Allen 0

University 42, Tylertown, Miss. 0

Episcopal 55, Capitol 20

Ascension Catholic 49, St. John 0

Catholic-PC 42, Sacred Heart 14

Statewide

Airline 42, Captain Shreve 14

Basile 57, Hamilton Christian 16

Cedar Creek 52, River Oaks 0

Central Catholic 49, Centerville 0

De La Salle 38, Kenner Discovery 7

DeRidder 42, LaGrange 14

Delta Charter 52, Tensas 8

Ehret 47, King 7

General Trass 22, Ferriday 16

Leesville 41, Washington-Marion 18

Northwood 46, Montgomery 22

Mangham 52, Vidalia 6

Ouachita Christian 49, St. Frederick 7

Parkway 55, Southwood 6

Riverdale 16, Willow School 7

S. B. Wright 33, Haynes Academy 6

Union Christian 59, NE Baptist 8

Vermilion Catholic 57, Covenant Christian Academy 6

Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7

West Jefferson 21, Bonnabel 16

Friday’s games

Catholic vs. Liberty at Olympia

Scotlandville at Central

East Ascension vs. St. Amant at The Pit

Broadmoor at Belaire

McKinley at Istrouma

Plaquemine at Brusly

Berwick at Donaldsonville

M.L. King Charter at Tara

Lutcher at South Terrebonne

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Parkview

Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship, at Memorial

Pine at Albany

Jewel Sumner at Slaughter Charter

Berwick vs. Donaldsonville at Boutte

St. James at Lake Charles Prep

East Feliciana at Baker

Northeast at Dunham

Northlake Christian at Springfield

Catholic-PC at Sacred Heart-VP

Lafayette Renaissance at E. Iberville

Ascension Christian at White Castle

C. Private vs. Southern Lab, Mumford

Thrive Academy at Kentwood

