LAFAYETTE — Catholic High School found itself down 7-6 at halftime to Teurlings Catholic, but the Bears scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 34-14 nondistrict win.
Despite the 20-point road win, Bears coach Gabe Fertitta was not totally happy with his team’s effort throughout the game.
“I’ve been on a staff that worked our butts off and lost every game, so you never take a win against a quality opponent for granted,” Fertitta said. “At the same time, that is not the kind of football we work hard for and that is not the kind of football we preach. We have a lot of improvement and a lot of work to do.”
The Bears (4-1) shuffled a trio of running backs in and out of the game to the tune of 205 rushing yards. Braelen Morgan led the group with 109 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns. L.C. Benjamin also scored his first rushing touchdown of the season after two knee surgeries, something Fertitta said he was extremely proud to see.
Teurlings Catholic fell to 2-3.
“To see L.C. get in the end zone was a big exclamation point on that kid’s story,” Fertitta said. “We’re always going to rotate backs to keep them fresh. All those guys run really hard and take care of the football so we like getting them in there.”
The Bears defense turned momentum their way with two big interceptions — one, a 51-yard return by Elijah Reames down the Teurlings 5-yard line and the second, a tipped ball returned 44 yards by Tywon McDowell to close the game out.
“Our defense played great tonight and kept us in the game,” Fertitta said. “A lot of people are game planning against (Reames) or trying to run away from him. I’m really proud of his effort tonight.”
Catholic has potential to do something special this season, but Fertitta was quick to shoot down any talk of that before the Bears get back to work.
“Potential will get your butt kicked,” Fertitta said. “Potential just means you haven't got there yet and we certainly haven’t. All we have to do is get back to work on Sunday and keep getting better and that is our plan moving forward.”