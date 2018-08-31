The growing respect for Live Oak football continued this week as the Eagles, who had never won a playoff game until three years ago, were listed at No. 8 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's preseason Class 5A state poll.
Friday night, the trending Livingston Parish program took its first steps toward justifying that state ranking.
Live Oak put a touchdown on the board in every quarter of the season opener and cruised to a 28-3 victory over visiting Woodlawn.
The Panthers got their only points on a career-long 50-yard field goal by senior kicker Jacob Barnes.
"It was motivation to go out and prove that we belong," senior quarterback Sal Palermo said of Live Oak's first state ranking. "It was something to make you want to go out and prove week in and week out. We're here to show what we're made of."
The offense Palermo led Friday had a different look than the ground-and-pound attack he operated in helping the Eagles to their first quarterfinal appearance as a junior.
Palermo got the sign from offensive coordinator Eric France on Live Oak's opening snap: The go route was on. Then he arced a 44-yard TD heave to Darian Ricard down the right sideline.
Later in the half, with Live Oak up four, Palermo went over the top to Grant Richardson, who pulled away down the left sideline for an 84-yard score.
Palermo finished 9 of 15 for 203 yards and one interception.
Richardson had five catches for 119 yards.
"We can't let people stack the box against us like they did in the past," said Live Oak coach Brett Beard, the coach at Woodlawn in 2013 and '14. "So we're going to open it up a little more and let these kids fly around."
The success in the passing game helped set up a more traditional approach by Live Oak late in the game with Kee Hawkins (11 carries, 106 yards) setting up a short Palermo rushing TD with his 60-yard burst midway through the second half.
That came after Cameron Dickerson had extended the lead to 21-3 with a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown.
But the night's most impressive highlight might have come after Barnes trotted onto the field for the first play of the second quarter. He showed just enough strength in his ballyhooed left leg to justify coach Daniel Luquet's decision to kick on fourth-and-1 from the 33.
"He's the best — in the state," Luquet said. "We cross the 50, we're kicking it."
Little else went Woodlawn's way on a night when the Panthers managed only 84 yards of offense. Woodlawn picked up only three first downs until the game's final minutes.
However, Luquet said that was expected from a team that returns only three starters.
"By no means am I disappointed with our effort," he said. "Everything is a first for these kids, but we'll be back at it next week."