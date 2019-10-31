Woodlawn gave all it had against Catholic, but in the end, the Bears were too much in a 56-20 victory Thursday night.
Catholic (9-0, 4-0 5-5A) came into Thursday night without top running back Josh Parker, but Braelen Morgan proved more than enough in the first half.
Morgan caught a 5-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Thomas for Catholic’s first touchdown. Then after a bad punt by Woodlawn (1-8, 0-4 5-5A) gave Catholic a first-and-goal from the 10, Thomas once again found Morgan for a 10-yard touchdown, giving the Bears at 14-0 lead.
Woodlawn responded with a nine-play, 80-yard drive of its own. Quarterback Joshua Serio connected with Lanard Harris for gains of 28 and 24, respectively, before running back Jonero Scott punched it in from the 1-yard line for a touchdown.
A missed extra point left the score at 14-6, but Woodlawn’s defense forced a three-and-out to keep the momentum going. However, Serio threw an interception to Patrick Delatte, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
Serio bounced back, leading another extended drive. On fourth-and-17 from Catholic’s 33, Serio floated a ball up to Harris for a touchdown, but the play was erased on an offensive pass interference call.
Woodlawn settled for a punt, and Catholic drove 91 yards for another touchdown. Thomas threw passes for 14, 39 and 24 yards, respectively. Morgan was responsible for the 39-yard gain on the drive; it would be his last explosive play of the night due to an ankle injury.
Running back George Hart III capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown, extending Catholic’s lead to 28-6.
Woodlawn returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but once again, the score was erased by a penalty. Despite the penalty, the Panthers were able to drive against Catholic’s defense, and Serio found Harris for a 13-yard touchdown.
Catholic and Thomas responded with a touchdown of their own to end the first-half scoring. Thomas went 3-for-3 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown Lloyd Benson III for an 8-yard touchdown.
Thomas added a 1-yard touchdown on the ground on Catholic’s opening possession of the second half, adding to the lead.
Serio threw another touchdown, this time to Caleb Blanchard for 22-yards, and a 2-point conversion cut Catholic’s lead to 42-20.
But a 2-yard touchdown run by Jackson Guest and a 41-yard interception return by Connor Stewart closed things out for Catholic.