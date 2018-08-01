After dominating the competition and finishing unbeaten in 2017, this team has higher goals. There is plenty of talent returning and a preseason national ranking.

Think it might be the University High football team that finished 13-0 and won the Division II LHSAA title? No, another team that is literally in it for the long haul this fall.

“We never take anything for granted,” said St. Joseph’s Academy cross country runner Lauren Hendry. “We have other goals along with the local and LHSAA races. We want to be the best runners and team we can be. I think we’re off to a good start.”

If you have trouble equating excellence to high school girls cross country, you are not alone. Rest assured, the Redstickers were alone at the top after winning their second straight LHSAA Class 5A title last fall. SJA did not lose a meet, entered runners in multiple meets a few times to finish 12-0 in the regular/LHSAA seasons and was voted Louisiana’s top team by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.

The one meet the Redstickers didn’t win — a Foot Locker regional meet — provides motivation for the young 29-member team that features 18 freshmen and sophomores. St. Joseph’s starts the season ranked 99th nationally by MileSplit USA, based on 2017 results.

“We had our team camp last week in St. Francisville. We did a lot of team building and goal-setting,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “Even though we have nine freshmen, this group is already very close. They see some possibilities and things they want to pursue. They’ve worked hard all summer.”

Hendry is one of the few seniors on the team and is also SJA's most decorated competitor. She won the Class 5A individual title, was the All-Metro MVP and won the prestigious Gatorade Louisiana Runner of the Year award last fall. Hendry won the LHSAA’s Class 5A race with a three-mile time of 18:19.73 and set a school record of 17:54.1 last season at Highland Road Park. She is attracting notable interest from recruiters and is set to make visits to LSU, Alabama and Auburn this fall.

Junior Isabelle Brown and sophomore Sophie Martin also are part of a consistent nucleus that seemed to get better with every race last fall.

“We do have a lot of freshmen, but they fit in right away,” Brown said. “We’re all friends, but everyone is competitive. Everyone has individual goals, and we push each other to be better. Finishing ninth at the Foot Locker meet last year opened our eyes. Our goal is to be in the top five and be one of the teams that have a say about who wins. We are going to the Gulf Coast Stampede in Pensacola in October. We're looking forward to that too.”

Martin and Brown both finished in the top 10 in the LHSAA 5A race. Sophomores Anna Claire Eagleton and Kate Ritchie also finished in the top 15. Baton Rouge High transfer Olivia Devall joins the team after sitting out last season.

LaHaye points to other top competitors of note, including Episcopal’s Adele Broussard and Mary Nusloch of Sacred Heart-New Orleans, and continuing rivalries with Mandeville and others.

“I got the email from Adam (MacDowell, LHSAA assistant executive director), saying the first day of practice is Monday,” LaHaye said. “It’s an exciting time.”