LIVINGSTON — Doyle coach Samantha White often reminds her players that hard work is required to get what they want.
The Tigers put in the work and got exactly what they wanted Friday night — an 83-61 blowout win over league rival St. Thomas Aquinas.
The victory brought a measure of revenge for Doyle, No. 2 in the LHSAA power ratings as the Tigers fell to STA 76-72 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic last week.
In that game, Jaylyn James poured in 41 points to lead the Falcons to the win.
But James was whistled for her third foul just four minutes into the rematch, and Doyle used the opportunity to step on the accelerator.
White said she expected the same kind of close game as before but was surprised when James left in early foul trouble.
“That was huge for us when she went out,” White said. “We thought it would be just like the last game, but we just got out there and were making sharp passes and cutting and moving. Everything just kind of went well for us tonight.”
James’ absence appeared to rattle the visitors offensively as the Falcons (20-2, 2-1) made just 1 of 14 3-point attempts in the first half and made just 3 of 15 in the second half. The Falcons were also 7-of-16 from the free- throw line.
Elise Jones made it even more difficult for the guests as she blocked a 3-point attempt for Doyle (18-3, 2-0) in the first quarter and kept defensive pressure on the STA backcourt.
STA coach Michelle Bates said her team was out of rhythm most of the night.
“I think Jaylyn maybe just got a little too excited at the beginning,” Bates said. “We couldn’t make our 3-pointers and couldn’t get back and help on defense. This isn’t what we expected.”
While the Falcons, No. 1 in the Division III power ratings, were trying desperately to find their mark from the floor, Doyle was busy building a 36-20 lead through the first half. Claire Glascock did her part by nailing three straight 3-pointers in the first half.
The hosts were under no illusion that the Falcons would just concede the second half when play resumed.
And STA didn’t disappoint. James returned to action as the Falcons stepped up the pace and turned more aggressive by challenging every pass and every shot.
But Doyle bore down, maintained its composure, and ran the floor with precision.
Senior Meghan Watson paced Doyle with 23 points, followed by Presleigh Scott with 21. Jade Brumfield led STA with 19 points.
Watson characterized the victory as a team win.
“Every single person on this team is needed for us to win, from the starting five to the end of the bench,” Watson said. “There’s no being selfish, we just look for the open person. As a team, we’re just very close and we’ve been working together for years. Everybody can play. We don’t really have any weak links. We all trust each other.”
The win is expected to place Doyle ahead of Lake Arthur in the top spot in the state Class 2A power rankings.
Boys
Doyle 73, St. Thomas Aquinas 45: In the boys game, Doyle ran away with a big league win to improve to 15-5.
Junior guard Braden Keen scored 11 points to lead the Tigers to a 33-20 halftime advantage and the Falcons failed to keep pace in the second half.
Keen finished with 24 points, followed by John Barrios with 19.